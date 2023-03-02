Residents who regularly drive along the well-worn streets in the Country Club neighborhood, those who traverse through Indian Village or Capitol View, along the streets in Piedmont or Trendwood or University Place — take heart.

Portions of your neighborhood streets are among the 20 new projects in the city’s 2022-23 construction season plans, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Thursday.

“Investing in streets across our community and within our neighborhoods is vital to growing economic opportunity, enhancing public safety, and supporting our high quality of life here in Lincoln,” Gaylor Baird said.

The projects will total $44 million — about $13 million of which will be paid for with revenue from the quarter-cent sales tax voters passed in 2019.

Those projects include 21 lane miles of residential streets, 23 lane miles of arterials and nearly 6 miles of sidewalks, for the construction season that runs from September 2022 to September 2023, said Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott.

The projects bring the city’s investment in streets since 2019 to $211 million, projects which repaired or built 141 lane miles of residential streets and 123 lane miles of arterials, the mayor said.

Additional federal funding will provide improvements to 52 StarTran bus stops and other locations that serve transit riders.

The bus stop improvements include 45 new benches, five new bike racks, two new shelters and two new cement pads.

Additionally, the city will make improvements along 14 miles of underground water pipeline, Elliott said, and make several bridge improvements.

Some of the bigger projects include new surfaces on 84th Street from Sandalwood to Elizabeth drives; and along two stretches of 48th Street, from Leighton to Superior streets in north Lincoln and from Old Cheney Road to Nebraska Parkway in south Lincoln.

They’ll improve 40th Street from Yankee Hill to Rokeby roads, as well as 27th Street from Coronado Drive to Old Cheney Road.

One big project that won’t get underway at least until 2024 is a new intersection at Old Cheney, 14th Street and Warlick Boulevard.

Four years ago, city officials shelved an ambitious elevated roundabout plan for the intersection, after bids came in well above the $36 million budgeted. Two years ago officials came up with a less-expensive, traditional signalized plan, which Elliott said is still in the design phase.

Other planned street, bridge, and sidewalk projects for 2023: First Street south of West Denton Road; 14th and Cornhusker Highway bridge repair; West A Street from west city limits to Southwest 23rd Street; Big X bridge repairs; Saltillo Road from 70th to 77th streets; South Folsom Street intersection at Foxtail Meadows; 45th Street and Old Cheney Road retaining wall; Centennial Mall sidewalks.

For more information on LTU projects, visit lincoln.ne.gov/projects.

