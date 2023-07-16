Three Lincoln-based animal rescues and three local businesses will team up for a joint event to raise awareness and to offer dogs for adoption.

The event, aptly named Pup Crawl, will take place 3-7 p.m. Saturday and will include food trucks, entertainment and more.

During the event, each of the three rescues will join up with one of the businesses at their location, where attendees will have the opportunity to mingle with dogs and, for those interested, to adopt one.

* Dolly's Legacy Animal Rescue will team up with Craft Axe Throwing-Lincoln, 1821 N. St.

* Nebraska No Kill Canine Rescue will team up with Code Beer Company, 200 S. Antelope Valley Parkway.

* Brave Animal Rescue will team up with Off Leash Dog Bar, 1975 M St.

Those interested must purchase a ticket to participate and be 21 years old or older. Tickets start at $10 for presale and $15 if purchased the day of the event, and will include access to all three locations.

"We are thrilled to host the Pup Crawl, an event that celebrates the extraordinary work of local animal rescues and the support of our community," said Steven Petty, one of the event's organizers.

"By bringing together Lincoln's beloved businesses and showcasing these wonderful rescues, we aim to raise awareness and funds for these incredible organizations while also offering an unforgettable experience for all attendees."

All proceeds from the event will go to the three rescue organizations.

For more information and updates about the event, please visit their Facebook event page.