Lincoln Animal Control officials say they are seeing an uptick in calls for sick raccoons, two of which have tested positive for canine distemper.

Canine distemper is a highly contagious disease that is often fatal to animals infected with it.

“Raccoons are one kind of wild animal that can get canine distemper and they occasionally come into contact with people’s pets," Steve Beal, Animal Control manager for the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, said in a news release. "Seeing this disease in local raccoons signals an increased risk for dogs in the area.”

Most owners vaccinate their dogs against canine distemper along with many other diseases, but unvaccinated dogs and puppies under 4 months old who are too young to be vaccinated can be susceptible to the disease.

Dogs can be exposed to the virus through interactions with other animals, including wild ones. However, the disease also can be spread through indirect contact, such as using the same food and water bowls.

“It’s extremely important that pet dogs are current on their distemper vaccinations. The vaccine is the best way to prevent the disease in dogs, and it is recommended for all dogs,” J. Dustin Loy, a veterinarian and Board of Health member, said in the release.

Initial signs of the disease in dogs include fever, watery eyes and runny nose, coughing, tiredness, loss of appetite, vomiting and diarrhea. There is no evidence that the disease can be passed to humans.

Beal said raccoon-related calls to Animal Control have increased recently. There were 42 calls in February and there have been 25 so far in March. Of those 67 calls, 20 were for sick raccoons, he said.

