Lincoln Animal Control rescues cat who stuck its head in peanut butter jar

An opportunistic cat found itself in a sticky situation Monday after getting its head stuck in a peanut butter jar.

"That whole saying about 'curiosity got the cat' was true in this case," Lincoln Animal Control Manager Steve Beal said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Several calls came into Animal Control about the orange tabby, who was found near 61st Street and Platte Avenue on Monday. It took about two hours for an Animal Control officer to locate the cat and free it from the jar.

The cat was taken to the Capital Humane Society.

Beal said they don't believe the cat is feral, meaning it likely had some kind of human interaction at some point. It's unclear whether or not the cat currently has an owner.

Rescuing domestic animals such as dogs and cats who find themselves stuck is pretty rare, Beal said. However, he said animal control typically responds to wildlife who find themselves stuck because they are a little more "opportunistic."

"It was a brave little cat," he said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or njohnson@journalstar.com. On Twitter @noahjohnson1996

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.