Lincoln and Nebraska residents urged to prepare for gusty winds on wild weather Wednesday

Nomi Health, which runs a COVID testing site in the Gateway Mall parking lot, said it would close on Wednesday.

Barjenbruch said that in his 15 years in Nebraska, he can only think of one other weather event this time of year that even compares to what is expected Wednesday. In 2016, storms on Christmas Day produced brief, weak tornadoes in areas of south-central Nebraska.

"Even that doesn't quite fully compare to this one," he said. "This is quite rare."

That's because the high winds are likely to occur over several hours rather than just as short bursts as part of storms.

In the Lincoln area and much of Southeast Nebraska, wind gusts are likely to be 35-45 mph in the morning, picking up to 55-65 mph in the afternoon and peaking at 65-75 mph from 3-6 p.m.

Winds will primarily gust out of the south before switching to the southwest by mid-afternoon and the west by evening.

Winds could bring down trees and power lines and even cause structural damage. The weather service warns that there could be widespread power outages and possible travel issues because of blowing dust.