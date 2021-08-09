 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln among areas of Nebraska under heat advisory
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Lincoln among areas of Nebraska under heat advisory

  • Updated
  • 0
Weather Feature, 06.17

Cain (5) and Amarah Lomas (4) run through the Capital Fountain June 17, the last time Lincoln hit 100 degrees. It could happen again Monday, as the forecast calls for a high of 101.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star file photo

Experts say heat helps mosquito larvae grow faster. With more mosquitoes comes an increased risk for mosquito-borne diseases like West Nile Virus.

Lincoln and other areas of southeastern Nebraska are under a heat advisory starting at noon that will last until Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory, which takes effect at noon Monday and is scheduled to continue until 9 p.m. Tuesday, as scorching temperatures combined with high humidity levels are expected to lead to dangerous conditions.

The weather service forecasts a high of 99 for Lincoln on Monday, with the heat index potentially reaching 105.

It's expected to be slightly cooler Tuesday, with the high only forecast to reach the low 90s, but it will be even more humid, and the heat index could reach as high as 105. The weather service said the heat index may not drop below 80 degrees overnight.

Though no heat advisory currently is forecast, the weather service said conditions could be similar on Wednesday, when the high for Lincoln is forecast to be 96. Thursday also is forecast to be hot, with a high of 94. A slight cool down is forecast to bring temperatures into the upper 80s, closer to the seasonal norm, for Friday through the weekend.

Man recalls being trapped in flooding elevator in downtown Omaha
Record-setting heat leads to headaches with Lincoln streets

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Anti-government protest in Thailand turned violent

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News