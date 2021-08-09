Lincoln among areas of Nebraska under heat advisory

Lincoln and other areas of southeastern Nebraska are under a heat advisory starting at noon that will last until Tuesday night.
The National Weather Service issued the advisory, which takes effect at noon Monday and is scheduled to continue until 9 p.m. Tuesday, as scorching temperatures combined with high humidity levels are expected to lead to dangerous conditions.
The weather service forecasts a high of 99 for Lincoln on Monday, with the heat index potentially reaching 105.
It's expected to be slightly cooler Tuesday, with the high only forecast to reach the low 90s, but it will be even more humid, and the heat index could reach as high as 105. The weather service said the heat index may not drop below 80 degrees overnight.
Though no heat advisory currently is forecast, the weather service said conditions could be similar on Wednesday, when the high for Lincoln is forecast to be 96. Thursday also is forecast to be hot, with a high of 94. A slight cool down is forecast to bring temperatures into the upper 80s, closer to the seasonal norm, for Friday through the weekend.
