Lincoln Airport reopens after terminal evacuated because of a suspicious package

Carolyn Frazier and Doyle Frazier of Stromsburg wait outside the terminal building on Wednesday morning after authorities evacuated the Lincoln Airport due to a suspicious package. The terminal reopened after about an hour.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
First responders arrive at the Lincoln Airport on Wednesday to investigate a suspicious package.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
First responders arrive at the Lincoln Airport on Wednesday to investigate a suspicious package.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
First responders arrive at the Lincoln Airport on Wednesday to investigate a suspicious package.
About 50 passengers waited outside the Lincoln Airport for up to an hour on Wednesday morning after the terminal was evacuated when a "suspicious package" was detected in luggage going through security screening.
The terminal reopened around 11 a.m., about an hour after the evacuation was ordered.
Rachel Barth, the airport's director of communications and customer engagement, said Transportation Safety Administration employees at 9:45 a.m. detected a suspicious package during the normal luggage screening process.
Barth said that Lincoln Police, Lincoln Fire and Rescue and the Nebraska State Patrol were at the airport investigating. Some flight delays are expected.
The airport tweeted news about the evacuation at 10:03 a.m., just minutes after a United Airlines flight departed the Lincoln Airport for Denver.
The undisclosed contribution from the National Guard Bureau will help cover a likely shortfall in what the Federal Aviation Administration is willing to pay to keep the airport's main runway at nearly 13,000 feet long.
Carolyn Frazier and Doyle Frazier of Stromsburg wait outside the terminal building on Wednesday morning after authorities evacuated the Lincoln Airport due to a suspicious package. The terminal reopened after about an hour.