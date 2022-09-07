Lincoln Airport reopens after terminal evacuated because of a suspicious package

About 50 passengers waited outside the Lincoln Airport for up to an hour on Wednesday morning after the terminal was evacuated when a "suspicious package" was detected in luggage going through security screening.
The terminal reopened around 11 a.m., about an hour after the evacuation was ordered.
Rachel Barth, the airport's director of communications and customer engagement, said Transportation Safety Administration employees at 9:45 a.m. detected a suspicious package during the normal luggage screening process.
Barth said that Lincoln Police, Lincoln Fire and Rescue and the Nebraska State Patrol were at the airport investigating. Some flight delays are expected.
The airport tweeted news about the evacuation at 10:03 a.m., just minutes after a United Airlines flight departed the Lincoln Airport for Denver.
A United flight from Chicago arrived at 10:24 a.m. and was scheduled to return to Chicago at 11:24. There is a Denver flight set to depart the Lincoln Airport at 1:49 p.m.
Barth said passengers arriving for flights were directed to the north parking lot while the investigation took place.
Shortly after the terminal was evacuated, there was another emergency call reporting a possible bomb threat on an inbound flight, but the call was canceled minutes later.
Barth said officials determined the call was a false alarm, although she did not elaborate.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
