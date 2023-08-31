SHELLY KULHANEK
Lincoln Journal Star
This week in Lincoln appears to be all about breaking records.
The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce revealed Thursday that
the two-day Guardians of Freedom Airshow last weekend recorded 340,000 people, shattering the record for the largest attendance at a spectator event in Lincoln's history.
The previous record was set 12 years ago when more than 250,000 people attended the air show Sept. 10-11, 2011, according to a release from the chamber.
"We're thrilled about how the event came together with the support we received from our event partners, making it the biggest show we've ever put on," said Col. John Williams, commander of the 155th Air Refueling Wing, which is stationed at Lincoln Air National Guard Base.
"What an amazing week of new records for Lincoln," said Chamber President Jason Ball.
He said the city's greatest successes come from partnerships, and he thanked air show partners, including the Nebraska Air and Army National Guard, 55th Wing at Offutt, Lincoln Airport Authority and City of Lincoln.
Also one for the record books was Volleyball Day on Wednesday in Lincoln,
which may have broken as many as five records.
The event drew the largest-ever crowd — 92,003 — for a women's sporting event in the United States, breaking a previous high record of 90,185. The crowd also is believed to have surpassed what is widely regarded as the world-record attendance for any women's sporting event, 91,648 set by a soccer match in Spain in 2022.
Volleyball Day also set a Memorial Stadium attendance record thanks to a standing crowd on the field during the match. Nebraska football's game against Miami in 2014 drew 91,585.
The Huskers also exceeded the previous attendance records for any NCAA volleyball match and an NCAA volleyball regular-season match.
As part of the two-day Guardians of Freedom Airshow, the Blue Angels were one of a dozen performers this weekend. Attendees got the opportunity to climb inside the cockpits of numerous planes, including KC-135’s and an A-319. The show planes also paraded down the runway waving at the bright-eyed guests before taking off for their individual performances.
Photos: Blue Angels return to Lincoln for Guardians of Freedom Airshow
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels leave a smoke trail behind them as they perform aerial feats during the Guardians of Freedom Airshow at Lincoln Air Park on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly in a tight formation during the Guardians of Freedom Airshow Sunday at Lincoln Air Park.
ARTHUR H. TRICKETT-WILE, Journal Star
Christopher Corbett Jr., 7, examines the cockpit of a T-38 Talon on Sunday at the Guardians of Freedom Airshow at Lincoln Airpark.
ARTHUR H. TRICKETT-WILE Journal Star
Cesar Castro watches the sky during an aerial performance during the Guardians of Freedom Airshow Sunday at Lincoln Air Park.
ARTHUR H. TRICKETT-WILE, Journal Star
Larry Washington stares out the window of a KC-135R Stratotanker during the Guardians of Freedom Airshow Sunday at Lincoln Air Park.
ARTHUR H. TRICKETT-WILE, Journal Star
Two guests at the Guests of the Guardians of Freedom Airshow watch an aerial performance Sunday at Lincoln Air Park.
ARTHUR H. TRICKETT-WILE, Journal Star
The U.S. Navy Legacy Flight team performs during the Guardians of Freedom Airshow at Lincoln
Air Park on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
An F-35C long-range stealth strike fighter flies just under the sound barrier during the Guardians of Freedom Airshow at Lincoln
Air Park on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Bob Fannin of Omaha uses a pair of binoculars to scan the sky for aircraft at Lincoln Air Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform a series of aerial feats during the Guardians of Freedom Airshow at Lincoln
Air Park on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform aerial feats over Lincoln Air Park during the Guardians of Freedom Airshow on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The U.S. Navy Legacy Flight includes a P-51 Mustang (left) and a F-16C Viper as they perform during the Guardians of Freedom Airshow at Lincoln's Air Park on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Commander Alexander Armatas (left) and Lieutenant Commander Christopher Kapuschansky (right) greet their ground crew with fistbumps as they walk to their aircraft during the Guardians of Freedom Airshow at Lincoln
Air Park on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nick Powers holds up his daughter Alana, 6, so she can take a closer look inside of an agricultural aircraft during the Guardians of Freedom Airshow at Lincoln Air Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Commander Alexander Armatas gives a thumbs up before takeoff during the Guardians of Freedom Airshow at Lincoln Air Park on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Commander Alexander Armatas boards his fighter jet before a performance during the Guardians of Freedom Airshow on Saturday at Lincoln Air Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A member of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels ground crew holds a stance on the ramp during the Guardians of Freedom Airshow Sunday at Lincoln Air Park.
ARTHUR H. TRICKETT-WILE, Journal Star
Lieutenant Scott Goossens flies close behind three of his fellow U.S. Navy Blue Angels pilots during the Guardians of Freedom Airshow Sunday at Lincoln Air Park.
ARTHUR H. TRICKETT-WILE Journal Star
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform a maneuver on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 during the Guardians of Freedom Airshow at Lincoln Airpark.
ARTHUR H. TRICKETT-WILE Journal Star
Aerobatic pilot Doug Roth performs aerial maneuvers in his Staudacher single-engine mono-wing aircraft for guests during the Guardians of Freedom Airshow Sunday at Lincoln Air Park.
ARTHUR H. TRICKETT-WILE Journal Star
Two P-51 Mustangs fly by for guests of the Guardians of Freedom Airshow on Sunday at Lincoln Air Park.
ARTHUR H. TRICKETT-WILE, Journal Star
A U.S. Navy F-35C aircraft flies by for guests of the Guardians of Freedom Airshow on Sunday at Lincoln Air Park.
ARTHUR H. TRICKETT-WILE, Journal Star
Lieutenant Commander Griffin Stangel and Lieutenant Commander Julius Bratton flies close to one another during the Guardians of Freedom Airshow at Lincoln Air Park on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Michaela Conley and her brother Britton (from left) plug their ears as an F-35C (not pictured) flies overhead during the Guardians of Freedom Airshow at Lincoln's Air Park on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform aerial feats during the Guardians of Freedom Airshow at Lincoln Air Park on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform aerial feats over Lincoln Air Park during the Guardians of Freedom Airshow on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Captain Aimee Fiedler runs her F-16C Viper through a pre-flight check with the assistance of a ground crew member during the Guardians of Freedom Airshow at Lincoln's Air Park on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Thousands pack Lincoln's Air Park to watch various performances during the Guardians of Freedom Airshow at on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lieutenant Commander Griffin Stangel flies upright while an inverted Lieutenant Commander Julius Bratton flies closely underneath during the Guardians of Freedom Airshow at Lincoln's Air Park on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Henry Horacek, 6 years-old from Papillion, examines a miniature model of the Blue Angel's F/A18E Super Hornet, during the Guardians of Freedom Airshow at Lincoln Airpark, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels leave a smoke trail behind them as they perform aerial feats during the Guardians of Freedom Airshow at Lincoln Airpark, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform an Barrel Roll break maneuver over Lincoln Airpark during the Guardians of Freedom Airshow, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform a Delta Break Out maneuver, resulting in a star burst appearance, over Lincoln Airpark during the Guardians of Freedom Airshow, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform aerial feats over Lincoln Airpark during the Guardians of Freedom Airshow, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omahan Alex Gilliand (bottom) photographs his children Elias, 2, and Alivia, who peer from the window of an Airbus A319 during the Guardians of Freedom Airshow at Lincoln Airpark, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Blue Angel's Lieutenant Commander Julius Bratton (top) passes by Lieutenant Commander Christopher Kapuschansky during the Guardians of Freedom Airshow at Lincoln Airpark, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels soar past one another while performing a 6 plane cross maneuver during the Guardians of Freedom Airshow at Lincoln Airpark, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Pilot Doug Roth corkscrews his Staudacher through the clouds during the Guardians of Freedom Airshow at Lincoln Airpark, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Spectators watch as an F-35C performs during the Guardians of Freedom Airshow at Lincoln Airpark, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels leave a smoke trail behind them as they perform aerial feats during the Guardians of Freedom Airshow at Lincoln Airpark, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Samuel Sodeke points out an aircraft while holding his son Sam Jobi atop his shoulders during the Guardians of Freedom Airshow at Lincoln Airpark on Saturday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels leave a smoke trail behind them as they perform aerial feats during the Guardians of Freedom Airshow at Lincoln Airpark on Saturday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels leave a smoke trail behind them as they perform a Loop Break maneuver during the Guardians of Freedom Airshow at Lincoln Airpark, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Spectators watch and photograph the U.S. Navy Blue Angels performing aerial feats over Lincoln's Air Park during the Guardians of Freedom Airshow on Saturday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Spectators watch the U.S. Navy Blue Angels performing aerial feats over Lincoln Airpark during the Guardians of Freedom Airshow, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Spectators watch and photograph the U.S. Navy Blue Angels performing aerial feats over Lincoln Airpark during the Guardians of Freedom Airshow, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Chloe Brei of Lincoln, 6, looks at the cockpit of a Northrop T-38 Talon during Guardians of Freedom Airshow on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Lincoln Airpark.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Air Force Reserve Command Maj. David Schadwinkel talks about the bomb weapons bay during Guardians of Freedom Airshow on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Lincoln Airpark.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
