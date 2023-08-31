This week in Lincoln appears to be all about breaking records.

The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce revealed Thursday that the two-day Guardians of Freedom Airshow last weekend recorded 340,000 people, shattering the record for the largest attendance at a spectator event in Lincoln's history.

The previous record was set 12 years ago when more than 250,000 people attended the air show Sept. 10-11, 2011, according to a release from the chamber.

"We're thrilled about how the event came together with the support we received from our event partners, making it the biggest show we've ever put on," said Col. John Williams, commander of the 155th Air Refueling Wing, which is stationed at Lincoln Air National Guard Base.

"What an amazing week of new records for Lincoln," said Chamber President Jason Ball.

He said the city's greatest successes come from partnerships, and he thanked air show partners, including the Nebraska Air and Army National Guard, 55th Wing at Offutt, Lincoln Airport Authority and City of Lincoln.

Also one for the record books was Volleyball Day on Wednesday in Lincoln, which may have broken as many as five records.

The event drew the largest-ever crowd — 92,003 — for a women's sporting event in the United States, breaking a previous high record of 90,185. The crowd also is believed to have surpassed what is widely regarded as the world-record attendance for any women's sporting event, 91,648 set by a soccer match in Spain in 2022.

Volleyball Day also set a Memorial Stadium attendance record thanks to a standing crowd on the field during the match. Nebraska football's game against Miami in 2014 drew 91,585.

The Huskers also exceeded the previous attendance records for any NCAA volleyball match and an NCAA volleyball regular-season match.

