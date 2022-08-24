Lincoln agencies renew 12 Days of Hope blood drive honoring Herrera

At a Wednesday morning press conference announcing the now-annual blood drive, officials said a flood of blood donations were crucial in keeping Herrera alive for the 12 days he spent in the hospital between his shooting Aug. 26, 2020, and his death Sept. 7.

Herrera needed more than 100 units of blood in that timeframe, officials said.

"In our community, we have phenomenal hospitals, doctors, nurses, emergency staff," Assistant Police Chief Michon Morrow said. "But that blood was also incredibly important, and that was from our community members."

So Lincoln Police and Fire and Rescue officials are again partnering with the Nebraska Community Blood Bank to put on a blood drive in Herrera's memory, dubbed the 12 Days of Hope campaign.

The event replaces the former "Battle of the Badges" blood drive that once pitted the two agencies against each other in a head-to-head competition, tracking which agency could solicit more blood donations from the public.

"If we can be a part of honoring Mario, and continuing to spread the word, and we can pay it forward for others in our community who may be in need — we are blessed to be able to have that opportunity," Morrow said.

Community members who want to participate in the drive can donate blood from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Lincoln Fire and Rescue Station No. 15 at 6601 Pine Lake Road.

Donors can sign up ahead of time at NCBB.org using the sponsor code LFIR. Or they can call 1-877-486-9414 to sign up for a donation appointment in Lincoln or Omaha.