Lincoln adds three additional deaths from COVID-19, including vaccinated individual

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported three new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, one of which was a vaccinated individual.

The deaths were a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 90s. They had all been hospitalized, according to a news release. Two of the individuals were unvaccinated and one was vaccinated, according to the Health Department.

There are 68 people hospitalized with COVID in Lancaster County, 52 of which are from the county.

The department also reported 75 new cases of COVID on Monday.

The vaccination rate among residents ages 16 years and older in the county is 68.7%.

