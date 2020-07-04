Lincoln adds 47 coronavirus cases

Lincoln reported 47 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday, pushing the community total to 1,838, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said in a news release.
The number of deaths in the community remains at 13.
The rate of positive test results in the Lincoln area increased to 6.4% for the week, the highest rate since late May. The positive test rate had declined to 3.2% last week, which was the lowest percentage since early April.
The cumulative positivity rate in Lincoln is at 6.5% from a total of 28,436 tests.
Of those who have tested positive, 41.7% are age 20-39 and 15.8% are 19 and under.
The remaining demographic groups are; 40-59, 30.6%; 60-79, 9.8%, 80 and over 2.1%
Statewide, there were 19,827 cases and 284 deaths as of Saturday night, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Lancaster County has reported 233 positive tests in the past 14 days, the second most in the state over that time period. Douglas County has had 1,170 cases in the past 14 days.
Testing is now open to all Lancaster County residents, even those with no symptoms of COVID-19. Testing is by appointment only.
Test Nebraska will be at North Star High School on Wednesday and Thursday. An online risk assessment is at TestNebraska.com.
