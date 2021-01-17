Limitations of a pandemic did not deter MLK Jr. Youth Rally participants who want to use their voices for change

There was a moment this fall when Tatum Moore learned that the Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Rally and March was moving forward — despite the pandemic — that she thought, eh, maybe not this year.
But the moment was fleeting, replaced with memories of protesters who filled the streets this spring and summer to proclaim that Black Lives Matter, to fight for change.
She participated in those protests, felt the same anger so many did when George Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police. But she also knew violence wasn’t the answer.
“I quickly realized, by doing the rallies and Tracks programs, that the best way to spread the message is with our voices,” said the eighth grader at Goodrich Elementary, who’d begun performing in the MLK Jr. Youth rallies in fourth grade as part of Belmont Elementary’s Tracks leadership program.
“I realized how much we need it during these times,” she said of the rally. “We really need some inspiration.”
But inspiration will look different this year.
A year earlier — when the event begun by local civil rights icon Leola Bullock celebrated its 25th year — students performed for 800 people who crowded into the University of Nebraska-Lincoln City Campus student union.
A year later, the pandemic meant there would be no crowds, no march through downtown Lincoln to the state Capitol, no performing in front of a live audience.
“We went from 800 people in the room to two,” said Pete Ferguson, the adult adviser who has helped young people organize the rally for more than 20 years. “They’re reaching a wider audience, but there’s literally two people in the room.”
Postponing the rally didn’t feel like an option. Why leave a gap in the annual event for students who look forward to using their voices, to an event that empowers them? Especially at this moment in time?
The divisiveness and the protests made it important, Ferguson said, but for those involved in this march and rally for years there is this truth: It is important every year, the work is always before them, the divide, the inequality still a reality.
“It was just as important last year as this year," he said. “For a lot of us it was always needed.”
In the shadow of insurgents who stormed the U.S. Capitol searching for Congress members and waving Confederate flags, amid threats of violence at state capitols leading up to the inauguration, Ferguson talked to participants about the mood of the country right now.
Not everyone will be excited about their message, he told them. He wants them to be empowered by all those who support them, but vigilant, aware of their surroundings once they leave the safety of the rally’s embrace.
But here’s another truth: Ferguson delivers that message to rally participants every year. It’s always been necessary. People have yelled racial slurs while they’re marching. Once, someone wrote the N-word on a longtime participant’s car.
“People think that’s new but we have that conversation with them every year,” he said. “We’re tired of having to prepare scholars in this way, but we know it’s necessary. When you tell fifth graders and they nod because they get it — that eats at your soul.”
And so they moved forward in a year full of logistical challenges, starting in November instead of October, minus several longtime youth leaders who’d graduated. They met on Zoom for all but four meetings, learning about John Lewis and other civil rights leaders, doing assignments and planning the rally.
One of Tatum’s favorite things about the rally is learning about people important in Black history; not just the icons, but those she doesn’t learn about in school, the events and people not in her textbooks. Being raised by white parents, she said, it’s helped her learn about her culture and history.
And one of those assignments this year was writing a letter to the president- or vice-president elect, or the current president or vice president.
Tatum chose the first Black woman named vice president — and she’ll read her letter to Kamala Harris from the stage.
I’m speaking for youth and for minority communities when I say there are a lot of boys and girls who look up to you, I look up to you. You have shown me that no matter our gender or the color of our skin we are able to accomplish anything.
They decided to tape all the performances this year, just in case — although they had to rush to find a private company to finish filming after the person with city TV doing the work had to be quarantined.
They pulled in new participants and relied on students like Tatum and Daniel Turner, who’ve been involved for some years.
Turner, who will read the Maya Angelou poem “Continue” about changing the world with kindness, eloquence and gratitude, loves the annual rally because it gives students a chance to showcase the Black leaders that came before them, to let people know young people are following in their footsteps.
“I just want to continue to walk in their footsteps, as well; the footsteps they have set for me to walk through,” said the sophomore at Lincoln Southwest High School.
This is Emma Brown’s first year on the committee, something she decided to try after attending the rally last year. Ferguson coached her basketball team and she knew he oversaw the rally, so she decided to see what it was all about.
When the pandemic hit, she was undeterred.
“I decided to stick it out this year because no matter what kind of challenges you face, you can still work through it,” said the Lefler Middle School seventh grader. “Just because something is hard for you, it doesn’t mean you should give up on it.”
So the committee forged ahead, on Zoom and a few times in person. They taped all the performances — in part because the directed health measures at the student union kept changing.
Ultimately, they decided to do a combination: Part live performance interspersed with recorded performances. The program will be livestreamed on LNKTV Education website, LNKTV YouTube and LNKTV Facebook.
The performers will be at the union, watching the show in different rooms, socially distanced but there in the moment. A live performance will be followed by a recorded performance, allowing the live performers to switch places — from watch room to stage, and back again.
Ferguson sees an advantage to this pandemic-influenced rally.
“The interesting part of it is it’s opened the door to people and places we normally wouldn’t hit,” he said.
Other schools, including parochial schools, want to use the program as a basis for class lessons. It will be broadcast in the Hastings College union. Friends and former committee members in Kansas City and New Orleans and California will be watching, having their kids participate.
Ferguson is encouraging people who would have been in the audience to have safe, socially distanced watch parties. The committee created a guide to promote discussion and activities that people can download from the mlkyouthrally.com website. He’s encouraging people to chime in on social media using #rally21 or #walktogether2021.
This year’s theme, “Walk Together: Rallying steps toward Equality, Justice, Kindness and Civility,” is a continuation of last year’s theme, one that foreshadowed things to come, a message that carries a renewed sense of urgency.
The events of the last week — the insurgency at the U.S. Capitol — will be addressed at the beginning and end, but the goal of the annual rally is broader, to celebrate King's legacy, his goals, the work still to be done.
That doesn’t mean the weight of it isn’t in the room, the frustration of organizers like Ferguson who know the civil rights leaders before him worked so hard to make sure their children’s lives were different.
But this year’s program will be one Ferguson will remember, a top three, along with the first time his daughter participated and the last time his mom was there.
The young people’s commitment this year has reinforced his own.
“It’s helped me to truly become committed to the purpose I’ve said I’m about.”
Because these kids could have seen the challenges presented by a pandemic and walked away, but they didn’t. They embraced the opportunity to use their voices, their power to push for change.
“There’s a reason they’re at the table,” he said. “There’s a reason they’ve chosen to do it.”
Daniel Turner knows exactly why.
“I just stuck with it because I have something powerful I want to say. It’s been a challenging year but we are not giving up. We will continue fighting.”
