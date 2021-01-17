Limitations of a pandemic did not deter MLK Jr. Youth Rally participants who want to use their voices for change

“We went from 800 people in the room to two,” said Pete Ferguson, the adult adviser who has helped young people organize the rally for more than 20 years. “They’re reaching a wider audience, but there’s literally two people in the room.”

Postponing the rally didn’t feel like an option. Why leave a gap in the annual event for students who look forward to using their voices, to an event that empowers them? Especially at this moment in time?

The divisiveness and the protests made it important, Ferguson said, but for those involved in this march and rally for years there is this truth: It is important every year, the work is always before them, the divide, the inequality still a reality.

“It was just as important last year as this year," he said. “For a lot of us it was always needed.”

In the shadow of insurgents who stormed the U.S. Capitol searching for Congress members and waving Confederate flags, amid threats of violence at state capitols leading up to the inauguration, Ferguson talked to participants about the mood of the country right now.

Not everyone will be excited about their message, he told them. He wants them to be empowered by all those who support them, but vigilant, aware of their surroundings once they leave the safety of the rally’s embrace.