‘Like they owned the place’ – This year, coyotes, Animal Control squaring off near Seacrest Field

“You see them quite often,” he said this week. “And one time I saw a group of three running across the field.”

Coyotes aren’t known to live and hunt in communal packs, said Sam Wilson, a biologist and carnivore manager for the state Game and Parks Commission.

But it’s not unusual to see several together, he said. During mating season, it could be a female in heat attracting more than one male. Or it could be a mating pair and a grown pup from last year’s litter, who returned to help with the next generation.

Still, Animal Control is taking the coyote migration seriously, Beal said. His officers are making daily visits, driving the area, walking the trails, making their presence known to neighbors and the animals.

“Our goal is to try to haze these coyotes enough they might move on,” Beal said. “We want them to move on.”

It might be working. The number of reports has declined lately, though Beal expects them to climb in May and June, when coyotes are weaning their pups and on the move more.