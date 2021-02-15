Lights stay on – for now – as Lincoln prepares for another frigid night

LES said customers still could experience multiple outages through Tuesday night.

The culprit is the arctic cold that has sent temperatures in much of the center of the U.S. well below zero.

Lincoln set a record low Monday of minus 16, and by 5 p.m., the temperature had only rebounded to minus 4 degrees. It marked the first time in 25 years, since Feb. 2, 1996, that the temperature failed to reach at least zero.

Many other areas of the state saw even colder temperatures. It was minus 33 in Valentine and minus 37 in Broken Bow. Hastings had its coldest temperature ever in February at minus 26.

Wind chills dropped as low as minus 36 Monday morning in Lincoln as it and much of the state remained in a wind chill warning through at least noon Tuesday. Some areas of the state reported wind chills of minus 55.

Wind chill warnings extended all the way south to Brownville, Texas, and snow covered some Gulf Coast beaches.

Utilities locally and across the region had advised customers over the weekend to reduce their power usage as much as possible by lowering the temperature on their thermostats and taking other measures, such as not using clothes dryers and ovens.