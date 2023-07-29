Two south Lincoln houses caught fire Saturday morning after being struck by lightning, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue were first called to a house fire near S. 40th Street and Old Cheney Road. Capt. Mike Buehrer said they were dispatched just before 9 a.m. for a small fire in the attic.

Buehrer said the homeowners were sitting on the couch almost directly below the strike but didn’t hear or smell anything. Instead, it was the neighbors who came over to alert the homeowners that their house had been struck by lightning.

“They couldn’t have been any more underneath exactly where it struck,” Buehrer said.

Buehrer said it took about 10 minutes for rescue crews to get the fire under control and that the heavy rain put out the majority of the fire. There was minimal damage to the house, according to Buehrer and the homeowners were able to reoccupy the house.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue was then dispatched shortly after 9 a.m. for another house fire near S. 90th Street and Old Cheney Road. The homeowner called in the fire, reporting a suspected lightning strike. The heavy rain continued on during this house fire as well.

“It was pouring when we were there, so it didn’t hurt,” Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. William Medina said.

Because of the potential future lightning strikes, Medina said Lincoln Fire and Rescue avoids going on to the roof and has to spray water from the outside or go inside. The fire was contained to the roof and had minimal damages. Medina said they were on the scene of the fire for about an hour.

Fire Inspector Brad Hasenjaeger said the fire was contained to the area that the lightning hit and did not have an estimated cost for damages.

There are no reports of any injuries.

