It's looking like it could be a gloomy gameday, at least as measured by the weather.
With ESPN's "College GameDay" in town for Saturday's Nebraska-Ohio State game, people are likely to start lining up well before dawn to get into the event that will be set up in the parking lot east of Memorial Stadium.
They will want to bring a sweater, as temperatures should be in the low 50s in the morning.
They'll also want to bring their rain gear.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a 35% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7 a.m., although any precipitation should be light.
It is likely to remain cloudy throughout the day, with the high temperature holding in the upper 60s.
There is a 45% chance of showers or thunderstorms Saturday evening, although the forecast again is for only light rain.
Accuweather predicts the best chances for rain from about 5-7 p.m. The game is scheduled to start at 6:30.
After a cool Saturday, Lincoln will see a brief return of summer weather to end the month. The weather service is predicting a high of 87 on Sunday and 89 on Monday, before temperatures drop into the 70s on Tuesday and the 60s by Wednesday.