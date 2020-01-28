Lifelong learning via OLLI can help as we age

Can staying mentally active as we grow older help prevent cognitive and physical decline?
The World Health Organization defines active aging as “the process of optimizing opportunities for health, participation and security in order to enhance quality of life as people age.”
Although attending school used to be seen as age-based, that has largely been replaced by the newer idea of lifelong learning. People are encouraged to continue learning throughout their lifetimes, whether through self-directed learning or in adult education and continuing education classrooms.
Gerontology researchers have concluded that enriched learning environments reduce cognitive decline due to aging. The older-student movement is just beginning, they added.
In Lincoln, that movement is personified almost daily through the many classes, discussion groups and related activities offered through the OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) at UNL program.
The rising numbers in membership (approximately 1,700) and courses (over 250 per year) underscore the popularity of OLLI.
“As we age, we know it’s imperative to be exposed to new experiences, be receptive to new ideas, and to be around people,” says De Tonack, a retired Lincoln Public Schools teacher of nearly 50 years and most recently an adjunct professor at Nebraska Wesleyan University.
Tonack has been a facilitator, instructor and student during her nearly nine-year affiliation with OLLI. Sharing her expertise as a science and math instructor, she currently serves on the OLLI Council and its Curriculum Committee. She will instruct and facilitate “Sexy Rectangles and Other Mathematical Wonders,” one of more than 60 courses scheduled during OLLI’s upcoming winter term.
“Lasting friendships are also spawned by OLLI participation,” added Tonack, who was introduced to OLLI by a teaching colleague.
Math is also an area of interest for OLLI Advisory Council chairman Joe Seewald, a math major during his college days and now a facilitator of OLLI courses.
“The brain is a muscle — you need to exercise it,” says the seven-year OLLI member and course facilitator. He continues to be impressed by what OLLI instructors and students bring to the table, as well as the proliferation of interest groups spawned by OLLI courses. Seewald cites as example the five state senators who dropped by to participate in a popular OLLI political discussion group.
“OLLI brings together a very learned group of instructors and students who gather to exercise the brain,” Seewald says in describing the typical OLLI setting.
Jerry Smithers, a six-year OLLI member who retired in 2007, likes the diversity of OLLI subject matter, having taken courses ranging from Death Café (taught by hospice nurses) to cooking classes and a course on the “Silicone Prairie.”
Smithers is now chair of the OLLI Marketing Committee. His recruiting pitch to a prospective OLLI member is succinct and sincere: “OLLI will expand your horizons, and you’ll never be bored. It will pique your interests.”
Susan Major exemplifies the diverse background shared by OLLI instructors. Linguistic and languages are her areas of expertise. She and her husband taught in Malaysia for four years before retiring in 2015 and moving from the Southeast Asian country to the U.S. A volunteer stint with the Lincoln Literacy Council was sandwiched between Major’s experiences abroad and the OLLI classrooms.
If you’re a lifelong learner age 50-plus, one of your New Year’s resolutions should be an OLLI membership. A catalog filled with courses, events, interest groups and travel opportunities may be found at olli.unl.edu.
OLLI mid-year memberships are now priced at a discounted rate of $50. You can register now online, stopping by the OLLI office or by calling (402) 472-6265. The winter term runs through March 7.