Lifelong learning via OLLI can help as we age

Tonack has been a facilitator, instructor and student during her nearly nine-year affiliation with OLLI. Sharing her expertise as a science and math instructor, she currently serves on the OLLI Council and its Curriculum Committee. She will instruct and facilitate “Sexy Rectangles and Other Mathematical Wonders,” one of more than 60 courses scheduled during OLLI’s upcoming winter term.

“Lasting friendships are also spawned by OLLI participation,” added Tonack, who was introduced to OLLI by a teaching colleague.

Math is also an area of interest for OLLI Advisory Council chairman Joe Seewald, a math major during his college days and now a facilitator of OLLI courses.

“The brain is a muscle — you need to exercise it,” says the seven-year OLLI member and course facilitator. He continues to be impressed by what OLLI instructors and students bring to the table, as well as the proliferation of interest groups spawned by OLLI courses. Seewald cites as example the five state senators who dropped by to participate in a popular OLLI political discussion group.

“OLLI brings together a very learned group of instructors and students who gather to exercise the brain,” Seewald says in describing the typical OLLI setting.