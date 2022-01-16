Life is what you make it: A decade later a Lincoln transplant survivor makes it sweet

It wasn’t.

Doctors did more tests and found lesions on her brain. More difficult chemo followed, then radiation, a grueling experience. There were times when optimism was difficult to muster.

“That first year was hard,” Kathryn said. “There were days. ... But I didn’t see any other way.”

So she kept moving forward, doing what she needed to do. She took a break from college when managing classes and treatments became too difficult.

One of the scariest moments: a grand mal seizure that began when she was driving home from SouthPointe Pavilions.

On her way to Goodcents to get her sister a sandwich, she drove over a median, completely stripping the tire from her car. She kept going and ordered the sandwich — though it was all wrong. When she got home, her sister saw she was acting strangely. After an ambulance got her to a hospital, Kathryn crumpled.

When it was over, she couldn’t walk, couldn’t pick anything up, her left arm nearly useless. Months of physical and occupational therapy followed, and she got back what she’d lost, though her left arm was still weak.