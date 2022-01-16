 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Life is what you make it: A decade later a Lincoln transplant survivor makes it sweet

Kathryn Slattery

Kathryn Slattery, pastry chef at her family's restaurant Art & Soul, chops walnuts to garnish a carrot cake. Ten years ago, she underwent a heart-liver transplant, the first performed at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Kathryn Slattery talks about her role as pastry chef at Art & Soul.

Kathryn Slattery spends her days mixing flour and sugar and spices, taking the ingredients in her kitchen and spinning them into something sweet and delicious.

That the young woman is there at all, the pastry chef in her family’s business, the youngest of Marilyn and Jim Slattery’s five children about to turn 28 years old, is oh so sweet — a tale of faith and the miracles of science and embracing life no matter what it throws at you.

Ten years ago last week, surgeons performed a 14-hour surgery on Slattery, then a Pius X High School senior who came out of the operating room with a new liver and heart — the first such dual transplant ever done at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

In the decade since, the medical center has done just two other heart-liver transplants and they remain a rare procedure nationally.

All three of the transplant patients are doing well today, said Nebraska Medicine spokesman Taylor Wilson, though the journey to “well” is not always a straight line.

Slattery’s journey, once the surgery was over, included cancer and seizures and an outlook on life that impressed everybody. In the years following her surgery, the doctors commented on it, nurses noticed, family and friends saw it, followed her lead.

Five years ago, her dad had triple-bypass heart surgery. It was scary and the recovery was painful.

“It hurt like the dickens ... but then I thought of Kathryn,” said Jim Slattery.

Pius X teen comes home with new heart and liver

“You’ve just got to do what they tell you to do and work hard, just like she did ... and things will be OK,” he said five years later, sitting at a table with the pastry chef who showed him how to find the strength.

* * *

Maybe Kathryn Slattery’s determination and optimism was there from the start, when her 4-pound, 8-ounce self came into the world with a congenital heart defect called hypoplastic left heart syndrome, in which parts of the left side of the heart don’t develop completely.

She had three open-heart surgeries before she turned 2 years old, then spent years growing up nearly free of doctors and hospitals and sickness. In high school, she suffered several bouts of pancreatitis, had gallbladder surgery and in the fall of 2011 started retaining fluid. By December, she’d started running a fever and landed in the hospital.

Initially, doctors said she’d need a new heart and liver within three to five years, said Jim Slattery. But once she was hospitalized things deteriorated quickly and a prognosis of years turned to weeks.

Kathryn Slattery

Kathryn Slattery takes a customer's order while working at her family's restaurant in 2013.

The doctors did amazing work, Jim Slattery said, but he believes faith played a part, too.

Ten years ago, doctors couldn't pinpoint the reason for Kathryn's fever, but it dropped enough that she could be put on the transplant list. The organs became available, making it possible for Nebraska Medical Center doctors to perform a first-ever surgery.

“So many things happen that faith gets you through it,” Jim Slattery said.

Kathryn came home from the hospital 23 days after surgery. She went back to high school, was elected prom queen, graduated and enrolled at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Kathryn Slattery

Friends gather around Kathryn Slattery a decade ago, before she underwent the first heart-liver transplant ever performed at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. From left: Erika Benes, Amber Johnson, Slattery, Sam Kurtenbach, Ann Essay and Ellie Benes.

But that summer when her stomach began to hurt, doctors discovered cancer in her small intestine, a post-transplant lymphoma that happens in as many as 20% of transplant patients.

She started a relatively mild chemotherapy treatment and the college student went to class, joined a sorority, lived in a dorm.

Jim Slattery remembers that by late fall, doctors were optimistic the cancer was gone, until — as they were leaving an appointment — the Slatterys mentioned their daughter was having a few motor skills difficulties, something they assumed was a side effect of the chemo.

It wasn’t.

Doctors did more tests and found lesions on her brain. More difficult chemo followed, then radiation, a grueling experience. There were times when optimism was difficult to muster.

“That first year was hard,” Kathryn said. “There were days. ... But I didn’t see any other way.”

Kathryn Slattery

Kathryn Slattery fills a bowl with soup while working at her family's restaurant, the Art and Soul Mini Cafe in 2013. She battled cancer after undergoing a heart and liver transplant the year before.

So she kept moving forward, doing what she needed to do. She took a break from college when managing classes and treatments became too difficult.

One of the scariest moments: a grand mal seizure that began when she was driving home from SouthPointe Pavilions.

On her way to Goodcents to get her sister a sandwich, she drove over a median, completely stripping the tire from her car. She kept going and ordered the sandwich — though it was all wrong. When she got home, her sister saw she was acting strangely. After an ambulance got her to a hospital, Kathryn crumpled.

When it was over, she couldn’t walk, couldn’t pick anything up, her left arm nearly useless. Months of physical and occupational therapy followed, and she got back what she’d lost, though her left arm was still weak.

Her dad looks back and marvels that his daughter didn’t wreck the car — that she managed to get home unharmed before she collapsed.

“If you don’t believe in guardian angels, that’s my proof,” he said. “Someone was watching over her.”

Kathryn Slattery

Marilyn Slattery hugs her daughter Kathryn in 2013 at their restaurant Art & Soul, when Slattery was fighting cancer after undergoing a heart-liver transplant the year before.

Though the radiation and chemo appeared to work, doctors suggested a clinical trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, and for the first three months of 2013, the Slatterys made nine trips to the East Coast. When Kathryn was done, doctors found no growth or new lesions.

In June of that year, the family went to Hawaii — a Make-A-Wish gift.

They watched the sunrise from the top of a volcano. They took a submarine ride. Kathryn tried surfing. They had dinner at a fabulous restaurant on the beach.

“We sure needed it after all we’d been through. The transplant. The cancer,” Jim Slattery said. “That really helped us refocus.”

Pius grad remains upbeat despite challenges after heart, liver transplant

* * *

Back in Lincoln, life went on, minus the doctors — except for periodic check-ups that have all been good. The cancer has not made a reappearance.

Kathryn considered going back to UNL. But she’d always loved baking, so she decided on another path. She attended the culinary program at Southeast Community College and earned an associate's degree in baking and pastry in 2017.

Kathryn Slattery, Justina Slattery

Kathryn Slattery (left) and her sister, Justina Slattery in 2013, when Slattery was battling cancer after undergoing a heart and liver transplant the year before.

She remembers her instructor’s surprise that she’d never tried decorating a cake, a task she’d avoided because of the weakness in her left hand. Now it’s no problem.

Her hand’s gotten stronger — a process probably helped by decorating cakes.

“And practice makes perfect,” she said.

She spends much of her time in the kitchen at her family’s restaurant Art & Soul. Her signature creation: carrot cake, a family recipe. But she likes the creativity of trying new things.

“I just kind of like experimenting with flavors,” she said.

She spends her free time with family and friends, the support system that held her up through the hard times, the people who are always there. She likes movies. She’s thinking of learning to paint.

“Life is normal and boring,” Kathryn said. “Because I’m not sick anymore.”

Not even a pandemic could deter her.

At the beginning, her dad said, they were terrified. She stayed home for months, but began to go stir crazy. So her parents let her come back to work, though she didn’t interact with customers.

And she’s well. Blessed, she said.

She hopes she’s helped others have a positive outlook. She hopes people consider becoming organ donors. She is thankful for her family, her friends. A life well-lived.

“Life is what you make it,” she said. “I try to make it sweet, with my pastries.”

Kathryn Slattery

Art & Soul pastry chef Kathryn Slattery's carrot cake, the signature cake by the woman who received the first heart-liver transplant at Nebraska Medicine Center in Omaha 10 years ago.
