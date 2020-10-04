Life Chain participants voice support for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

Advocates showed their opposition to abortion and support for Supreme Court pick Amy Coney Barrett on Sunday.
Nebraska Right to Life’s annual Life Chain event included stretches of hundreds participants along O Street from 27th to 70th streets for about an hour in the afternoon.
Many participants held signs opposing abortion and some held rosaries. They mostly remained silent and some bowed their heads in prayer.
Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month, has been known for her anti-abortion and generally conservative views.
Many of the Life Chain participants said they supported the nomination of Barrett to the Supreme Court because of her stances on abortion and other issues.
Don Kalcik of Lincoln said he thinks she’s an “awesome pick” and he supports her overall stance on issues.
“She's a constitutionalist and so she will make decisions that are supported by the U.S. Constitution and not by making up laws,” he said.
Robert Linville of Lincoln said he thinks people are focused more on the fact that Barrett is Catholic than her record.
“People need to look at her background instead of her religion,” he said. “If they’re attacking her religion, they’re attacking my religion.”
Garett Malan also said he hopes Barrett is confirmed.
“I very much support her for her stance on various things, namely abortion,” he said. “I just have faith that she will do the job well.”
Participants also acknowledged that some in Congress will fight against her confirmation.
“She’s well qualified, and at every level she’s been widely supported,” Lincoln resident Bob Swanson said. “She’ll be fought this time because, at this level, other issues seem to be more important than her judicial credentials.”
Photos: Our best staff images of September 2020
Sept. 11
Elkhorn-Waverly high school football
Flu Shots
September Images 1
September Images 2
September Images 3
September Images 4
September Images 5
September Images 6
September Images 7
September Images 8
September Images 9
September Images 10
September Images 11
September Images 12
September Images 13
September Images 14
September Images 15
September Images 16
September Images 17
Twirl
Balance
Grand Jury
Grand jury reaction
Focus
Sept 11 Taps
Spider Web
Union Omaha New England
Monarch
Library
Millard South Bellevue West
Pence arrives
Football Sunset
Jump
Meal Time
Campaign
Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.