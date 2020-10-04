 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Life Chain participants voice support for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett
View Comments
editor's pick

Life Chain participants voice support for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

{{featured_button_text}}

Advocates showed their opposition to abortion and support for Supreme Court pick Amy Coney Barrett on Sunday.

Nebraska Right to Life’s annual Life Chain event included stretches of hundreds participants along O Street from 27th to 70th streets for about an hour in the afternoon.

Many participants held signs opposing abortion and some held rosaries. They mostly remained silent and some bowed their heads in prayer.

Sasse, Fischer praise Judge Barrett after private meetings

Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month, has been known for her anti-abortion and generally conservative views.

Many of the Life Chain participants said they supported the nomination of Barrett to the Supreme Court because of her stances on abortion and other issues.

Don Kalcik of Lincoln said he thinks she’s an “awesome pick” and he supports her overall stance on issues.

“She's a constitutionalist and so she will make decisions that are supported by the U.S. Constitution and not by making up laws,” he said.

Robert Linville of Lincoln said he thinks people are focused more on the fact that Barrett is Catholic than her record.

“People need to look at her background instead of her religion,” he said. “If they’re attacking her religion, they’re attacking my religion.”

Garett Malan also said he hopes Barrett is confirmed.

“I very much support her for her stance on various things, namely abortion,” he said. “I just have faith that she will do the job well.”

Participants also acknowledged that some in Congress will fight against her confirmation.

“She’s well qualified, and at every level she’s been widely supported,” Lincoln resident Bob Swanson said. “She’ll be fought this time because, at this level, other issues seem to be more important than her judicial credentials.”

Nebraska officials praise Trump's pick for Supreme Court

Photos: Our best staff images of September 2020

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News