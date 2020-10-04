Life Chain participants voice support for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

Advocates showed their opposition to abortion and support for Supreme Court pick Amy Coney Barrett on Sunday.

Nebraska Right to Life’s annual Life Chain event included stretches of hundreds participants along O Street from 27th to 70th streets for about an hour in the afternoon.

Many participants held signs opposing abortion and some held rosaries. They mostly remained silent and some bowed their heads in prayer.

Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month, has been known for her anti-abortion and generally conservative views.

Many of the Life Chain participants said they supported the nomination of Barrett to the Supreme Court because of her stances on abortion and other issues.

Don Kalcik of Lincoln said he thinks she’s an “awesome pick” and he supports her overall stance on issues.

“She's a constitutionalist and so she will make decisions that are supported by the U.S. Constitution and not by making up laws,” he said.

Robert Linville of Lincoln said he thinks people are focused more on the fact that Barrett is Catholic than her record.