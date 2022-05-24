 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Library invites Lincolnites to participate in community art creation

Lincoln City Libraries invites residents to participate in a community art project at Walt Branch Library from 2-4 p.m. on June 4.

The program is free and open to ages 10 and up. As space is limited, registration is required by visiting the events page at lincolnlibraries.org or by calling 402-441-4466.

Participants will learn simple weaving techniques to turn yarn and recycled compact discs into a wall art display. All supplies will be provided by the library.

Participants may complete their artwork at home if they prefer, but the completed projects must be returned to the Walt Branch Library by June 24 to be included in a community art installation to be shown at a First Friday event on July 1. 

News intern

Evelyn Mejia is a news intern and current sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She covers breaking news and writes feature stories about her community.

