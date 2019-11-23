Lincoln City Libraries will celebrate Native American Heritage Month with a free Family Night Monday, Nov. 25. The event will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Anderson Branch Library, 3635 Touzalin Ave., and will include readings of Native American stories, crafts and a display of posters from Lincoln Public Schools' “Rock Your Mocs” poster contest.
For more details on Native American Heritage Month, visit the U.S. Department of the Interior website at doi.gov/blog/celebrate-native-american-heritage-month. For more information about Lincoln City Libraries, visit lincolnlibraries.org.