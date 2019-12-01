LGBTQA+ Resource Center offers safe space and resources to UNL students

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the peer mentor program, students are paired with a mentor from the LGBTQA+ center to help them acclimate to and become comfortable on campus.

"The peer mentor program is great because it leaves more of an individual impact on students and helps because it is a very consistent program," McCown said.

Jake Piccini, the peer mentor program coordinator, has been involved with the center since his freshman year at UNL. Starting as a mentee, he worked his way up to becoming a mentor as a sophomore and has been the program coordinator as a junior and senior.

"I came out the summer after I graduated from high school and that's what made me want to get involved in the center," Piccini said. "I immediately saw the presence of the LGBTQA+ community on campus and knew I wanted to be a part of that."

As a peer mentor and now as the coordinator, Piccini thought it was important that he share his experiences with others.

"I always want to help students that might be in a similar place like I was when I came to college," Piccini said. "It's nice to be able to go to the center after a long day and talk to someone who cares. I'm glad I get to be one of those people now."