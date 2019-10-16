A man’s calls for help Tuesday night led to a 911 call and his ultimate rescue from a storm drain where he had been trapped for at least 24 hours without food or water, Lincoln Fire Chief Mike Despain said.
He said Lincoln Fire and Rescue was sent to N Street and Antelope Valley Parkway after someone heard his yells shortly before 6 p.m.
Despain said they initially couldn’t find anyone, but spread out, found him inside a 4-foot diameter pipe and got him out within 28 minutes.
“Exactly how the person got in there is still a little bit of a topic,” the fire chief said. “The person that we dealt with may have had some mental complications of how they got there and were unable to find their way out."
You have free articles remaining.
He said the area where the man was found was wide enough for him to get his bicycle in.
Despain said the man was treated at the scene.
In addition to air quality issues in a rescue like this, water also can be a problem, he said.
"Any time you’re in a confined space, it’s dangerous,” Despain said.