LFR crews battle house fire in north Lincoln that damaged adjacent homes

Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews battled a large house fire in north Lincoln on Sunday night.

Crews responded to a report of an attached garage on fire in the 7100 block of Whitewater Lane just before 9 p.m. that later spread to two nearby houses, according to Capt. Nancy Crist.

When crews arrived, the house where the fire originated was fully engulfed, and it took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control, she said. The houses just to the north and south sustained damage to siding, and one of the homes also had damage in its attic.

All residents of the three houses were evacuated, and no injuries were reported, Crist said. The residents of the house where the fire originated will be displaced. It was unclear as of 10 p.m. Sunday whether the residents in the other two houses would be able to stay.

The three homes are valued between $130,000-$160,000 according to the Lancaster County Assessor's Office. The total amount of damage and cause of the fire were unknown as of Sunday night.

