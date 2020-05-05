You are the owner of this article.
Letter sent to Governor Ricketts requesting Pandemic-EBT
Various Nebraska advocacy, education, and food-security organizations, including Nebraska Appleseed, sent a letter to Gov. Pete Ricketts urging for Pandemic-EBT to help feed Nebraska families.

Pandemic-EBT would serve as a temporary federal option under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program that allows state to provide resources to families whose children are on free and reduced lunch programs while schools are closed.

Many states have already implemented Pandemic-EBT programs, which prompted the letter to Ricketts for Nebraska to follow suit.

“Every child deserves access to food, but the COVID-19 pandemic has left more Nebraska children wondering where their next meal will come from,” said Julia Isaacs Tse, Voices for Chidren's policy coordinator, in a written statement.

Implementing the program would give Nebraska families approximately $114 per month per child to help purchase food during the pandemic. It would also provide an additional $53 million in food assistance directly to Nebraska families and children.

News intern

Samantha Bernt is a Fremont native and a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln majoring in journalism and broadcasting. She joined the Journal Star in 2019 as a reporting intern.

