Letter sent to Governor Ricketts requesting Pandemic-EBT

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Various Nebraska advocacy, education, and food-security organizations, including Nebraska Appleseed, sent a letter to Gov. Pete Ricketts urging for Pandemic-EBT to help feed Nebraska families.

Pandemic-EBT would serve as a temporary federal option under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program that allows state to provide resources to families whose children are on free and reduced lunch programs while schools are closed.

Many states have already implemented Pandemic-EBT programs, which prompted the letter to Ricketts for Nebraska to follow suit.

“Every child deserves access to food, but the COVID-19 pandemic has left more Nebraska children wondering where their next meal will come from,” said Julia Isaacs Tse, Voices for Chidren's policy coordinator, in a written statement.

Implementing the program would give Nebraska families approximately $114 per month per child to help purchase food during the pandemic. It would also provide an additional $53 million in food assistance directly to Nebraska families and children.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.