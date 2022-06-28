Letter from the Publisher: You can't spell 'unlimited access' without UNL

Fireworks, flags and cookouts get the top billing this time of year, but part of the story of the birth of this great nation is journalism.

History books capture some of the key moments — the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the battles of the Revolutionary War and the adoption of the Constitution and Bill of Rights — but they miss part of the story.

The American Revolution was fought by people motivated in large part by news. And newspaper and pamphlets — printed journalism — were the only mass media of that time.

So it’s fitting — as we celebrate a nation founded on the ideal of freedom — that we offer, with the generous support of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, free access to journalstar.com from June 28 through July 4.

UNL supports the community, which is stronger when its residents are informed, and local journalism, which provides information and a forum for discussion.

We’ve moved far beyond the written word, and your unlimited digital access will give you a chance to sample the depth and breadth of storytelling we offer. Videos, photo galleries, data and reader commenting allow community members to explore dimensions of stories we couldn’t tell even a decade ago.

We appreciate UNL supporting this effort to share our news, sports, opinions and features with all digitally. We appreciate serving a community that is engaged and informed and we are proud of our role in helping make that happen.

Ava Thomas is president and publisher of the Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald.

