 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story
LETTER FROM THE PUBLISHER

Letter from the Publisher: You can't spell 'unlimited access' without UNL

  • 0

Fireworks, flags and cookouts get the top billing this time of year, but part of the story of the birth of this great nation is journalism.

History books capture some of the key moments — the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the battles of the Revolutionary War and the adoption of the Constitution and Bill of Rights — but they miss part of the story.

Read more on Health Matters in the Heartland
Complete coverage: Supreme Court ends Roe v. Wade. What's next for Nebraska?

The American Revolution was fought by people motivated in large part by news. And newspaper and pamphlets — printed journalism — were the only mass media of that time.

So it’s fitting — as we celebrate a nation founded on the ideal of freedom — that we offer, with the generous support of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, free access to journalstar.com from June 28 through July 4.

UNL supports the community, which is stronger when its residents are informed, and local journalism, which provides information and a forum for discussion.

We’ve moved far beyond the written word, and your unlimited digital access will give you a chance to sample the depth and breadth of storytelling we offer. Videos, photo galleries, data and reader commenting allow community members to explore dimensions of stories we couldn’t tell even a decade ago.

People are also reading…

We appreciate UNL supporting this effort to share our news, sports, opinions and features with all digitally. We appreciate serving a community that is engaged and informed and we are proud of our role in helping make that happen.

Ava Thomas

Ava Thomas, president and publisher of the Lincoln Journal Star.

 Dave Bundy

Ava Thomas is president and publisher of the Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The biggest star in our galaxy is about to die, here's what that means for Earth

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News