Letter from the Publisher: Help us honor inspiring women

The year 2022 may be remembered as the year that life started to get back to normal — whatever passes for normal these days. COVID-19, contention and controversy were no match for our community — thanks in large part to the inspiring leadership we saw from women across all sectors of our city and state.

We saw governmental leaders make crucial decisions to secure our safety and prosperity — in city hall, from the floor of the Legislature and in dozens of other places.

We saw business leaders navigate a challenging economy and supply chain issues to keep goods and services provided and people employed.

We saw philanthropic and nonprofit leaders jump in when new crises brought new needs to our most-vulnerable populations.

We saw education leaders inspire the next generation of leaders.

And we saw — some of us firsthand and others from a distance — the dedication and commitment of leaders, formal and informal, within our health care community.

There is, indeed, much inspiring leadership to celebrate.

The year 2022 marks the eighth year for the Inspire Awards, which celebrate women's leadership across several sectors, including business, entrepreneurship, government service, education, philanthropy, health care, nonprofit, as well as the Young Leader's Award, Inspire Scholarship and Woman of the Year.

All nominations will be reviewed by the Inspire Advisory Board, which has the difficult but rewarding task of selecting the 2022 finalists and winners in each category. I am joined on the 2022 Inspire Advisory Board by: Ashley Abramson, Aakriti Agrawal, Connie Edmond, Robin Eschliman, Peter Ferguson, Charlie Foster, Staci Haas, Jen Landis, Meagan Liesveld, James Overcash, Diane Temme Stinton, Natalia Wiita and Sarah Wischhof.

We are excited to return to Pinnacle Bank Arena for this year's awards luncheon Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Please visit InspireLincoln.com to nominate the "inspiring" women in your life. Whether it is a leader in your business organization, a neighbor, friend or associate, please share their story with us so we can recognize them for their contributions to our community. The nomination deadline is July 31.

Thank you to the current Inspire sponsors for making this recognition event possible: Ameritas, Doane University, Purdue Global, Union Bank & Trust, Woodhouse and Woods Aitken. If your organization would like to join them, call 402-473-7442.

There are leaders everywhere among us, and it’s our privilege to tell their stories and help their lights shine for all.

Ava Thomas is president and publisher of the Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald.

