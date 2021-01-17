Letter from the Publisher: Help us honor a Star of the State

Despite the challenges of 2020, countless Nebraskans stepped up to help others and create a positive impact for their communities.

They didn’t do this for reward or recognition but rather because it is the right thing to do. Grit, determination and compassion are the characteristics that form the foundation and unique character of Nebraskans.

The Star of the State campaign was created to celebrate these extraordinary individuals.

The Lincoln Journal Star is collaborating with newspapers across the state to recognize and honor these champions of our way of life.

During the months of January and February, media partners across Nebraska are asking citizens to nominate individuals who have done the remarkable. Finalists will be selected from each region, and a winner will be named the 2020 Star of the State, Nebraska’s Person of the Year. In recognition of their positive impact, the winner will receive a $2,020 donation to a nonprofit of their choice.

We are proud to honor Nebraskans who have gone above and beyond, and we are grateful for the support of our statewide sponsor, Woodhouse Auto Family, and our local sponsors, McDonald’s, Super Saver, Russ’s Market, Union Bank & Trust, T.O. Haas and Bryan Health.