Letter from the Publisher: Finalists chosen in annual effort to recognize inspiring women

Inspiring leaders step up in challenging times, and there’s been no shortage of challenges or inspiration in the last year.

That’s why we’re so excited for our seventh annual Inspire: Celebrating Women's Leadership Awards, as we honor another group of strong nominees for their ingenuity, perseverance and leadership.

Last year's awards ceremony was almost completely virtual, with the nominees and their supporters in attendance at a socially distanced event at Embassy Suites. This year, we look forward to again livestreaming the awards while being able to invite supporters in person to celebrate the amazing accomplishments of the nominees and finalists in the 12 award categories.

After reviewing hundreds of nominations submitted by the public, our 14-member Inspire Advisory Board narrowed them down to the top five candidates in each category. I'm very proud to announce the finalists:

* Excellence in Business (101 employees or more) — sponsored by Teams Coaching

Ashley Abramson, Hausmann Construction

Maribel Cruz, Talent+

Cindy Lange-Kubick, Lincoln Journal Star

Elsbeth Magilton, University of Nebraska College of Law