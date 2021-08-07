 Skip to main content
Letter from the Publisher: Finalists chosen in annual effort to recognize inspiring women
Inspiring leaders step up in challenging times, and there’s been no shortage of challenges or inspiration in the last year.

That’s why we’re so excited for our seventh annual Inspire: Celebrating Women's Leadership Awards, as we honor another group of strong nominees for their ingenuity, perseverance and leadership.

Last year's awards ceremony was almost completely virtual, with the nominees and their supporters in attendance at a socially distanced event at Embassy Suites. This year, we look forward to again livestreaming the awards while being able to invite supporters in person to celebrate the amazing accomplishments of the nominees and finalists in the 12 award categories.

After reviewing hundreds of nominations submitted by the public, our 14-member Inspire Advisory Board narrowed them down to the top five candidates in each category. I'm very proud to announce the finalists:

* Excellence in Business (101 employees or more) — sponsored by Teams Coaching

Ashley Abramson, Hausmann Construction

Maribel Cruz, Talent+

Cindy Lange-Kubick, Lincoln Journal Star

Elsbeth Magilton, University of Nebraska College of Law

Lynn Roper, Merrill Lynch

* Excellence in Business (100 employees or less) — sponsored by Union Bank & Trust

Cinnamon Dokken, A Novel Idea Bookstore

Dr. Betsy Tonniges, Primrose School of Lincoln at Wilderness Hills

Amie Martinez, Anderson Creager & Wittstruck, PC

Natasha Plooster, Bridgepoint Investment Banking

Dr. Anitra Warrior, Morningstar Counseling and Consultation

* Excellence in Education

Molly Brummond, University of Nebraska College of Law

Jaci Foged, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Nebraska Extension

Dr. Susan M. Fritz, University of Nebraska

Elsbeth Magilton, University of Nebraska College of Law

Ada Robinson, Lincoln Public Schools

* Excellence in Entrepreneurship — sponsored by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development

Laurie Fraser, Doorstep Diner Catering & Country Sliced Ham & Cafe

Emily Goodman, Sounding Board Mental Health

Brooke Mullen, Sapahn

Stacy Orsborn and Stasi Grenfell, Victress

Christine Weeks, Eleanor Creative

* Excellence in Government Service

Jennifer Brinkman, City of Lincoln

Mindy Rush Chipman, Lincoln Commission on Human Rights

Pam Dingman, Lancaster County Engineering

Judi gaiashkibos, Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs

Danette Smith, Nebraska Health and Human Services

* Excellence in Health Care

Georgia Blobaum, Advanced Medical Imaging

Dr. Judith M. Burnfield, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital

Dr. Sabrina Cerny, Lincoln Family Medicine Center

Shannon Schultz, Nebraska LTC Pharmacy

Suzanne Sughroue, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation

* Excellence in Nonprofit — sponsored by Filament Essential Services

Susanne Blue, Matt Talbot Kitchen

Michaella Kumke, Food Bank of Lincoln

Meagan Liesveld, United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County

Amy Pappas, People's City Mission

Maggie Stuckey Ross, Lincoln Parks Foundation

* Excellence in Philanthropy — sponsored by Ameritas

Brie Frickenstein, Nebraska Extension

Karen Griffin, Olsson

Lisa Hale, Lincoln Electric System

Marian Price, former state senator (District 26) and former school board member

Lily Sughroue, Leadership Lincoln

* Founders Award — sponsored by Advanced Medical Imaging

Aakriti Agrawal, Ameritas and Girls Code Lincoln

Kathy Collingsworth, Joshua Collingsworth Memorial Foundation/Josh the Otter

Letura Idigima, Art Bus LNK

Dr. Kathy Leeper, Milkworks

Willie Shafer, Retired

* Inspire Scholarship — sponsored by Union Bank & Trust

Erika Casarin, Ameritas and PALETTE Project

Deseree Chavez and Andrea Orozco-Lopez, Scholars

Sarah Al-Hilfy Leon, City of Lincoln Mayor's Office

Jennifer Quach, Lincoln Southeast High School and ConnectUS

Taylor Streich, Lincoln Lutheran High School

* Young Leader's Award

Leriya’h Clay, Lincoln Public Schools

Batool Ibrahim, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Caitlin Mace, Lincoln Northeast High School

Ella Swank, Lincoln East High School

Eveline Ungery, Lincoln Public Schools

* Woman of the Year

Pam Dingman

Dr. Susan M. Fritz

Judi gaiashkibos

Ada Robinson

Dr. Anitra Warrior

We thank our Inspire Advisory Board members who helped us determine this year's finalists: Carissa Bullock, Cornhusker Bank; Joy Citta, retired from the Lincoln Police Department; Connie Edmond, WRL CPA; Robin Eschliman, Eschliman Commercial Real Estate; Peter Ferguson, Lincoln Public Schools; Marcia Hunter, Molex; Jasmine Kingsley, Hudl; Michaella Kumke, Food Bank of Lincoln; Monica Ledbetter, Prosperity Home Mortgage; Sarah Wischhof, Union Bank & Trust; Becky Perrett, Runza; C.J. Thoma, Foundation for Education Services; and Natalia Wiita, Lincoln Journal Star.

The winners of the 2021 Inspire: Celebrating Women's Achievement Awards will be announced Sept. 21 at a ceremony from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Embassy Suites. Tickets can be purchased at InspireLincoln.com.

We look forward to once again shining the spotlight on these inspiring individuals and celebrating what makes Lincoln such an incredible community for everyone.

Ava Thomas is president and publisher of the Lincoln Journal Star.

