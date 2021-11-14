Letter from the Publisher: Everyone wins when we shop local

I have a confession to make.

I broke the rule that one must wait until after Thanksgiving to decorate for Christmas. I just couldn’t resist taking advantage of the recent beautiful weather.

By sundown last Sunday, the fall décor had been replaced with the beginnings of a winter wonderland. My daughter came by and admonished me, “What about Thanksgiving, Mom?!” I assured her I wouldn’t be skipping turkey and trimmings.

But the early preparations caught her off-guard. I tend to procrastinate when it comes to holiday prep. Last year, in the midst of the pandemic, the holidays were kind of a blur. For the first time in as long as I can remember, I didn’t put up a Christmas tree. Perhaps I’m overcompensating this year by getting things done early so I can enjoy the holidays with my loved ones.

That includes my holiday shopping, which can seem for all of us more challenging than ever. You’ve seen stories about labor and product shortages, supply chain worries and slower mail delivery this year.