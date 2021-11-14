Letter from the Publisher: Everyone wins when we shop local

I have a confession to make.
I broke the rule that one must wait until after Thanksgiving to decorate for Christmas. I just couldn’t resist taking advantage of the recent beautiful weather.
By sundown last Sunday, the fall décor had been replaced with the beginnings of a winter wonderland. My daughter came by and admonished me, “What about Thanksgiving, Mom?!” I assured her I wouldn’t be skipping turkey and trimmings.
But the early preparations caught her off-guard. I tend to procrastinate when it comes to holiday prep. Last year, in the midst of the pandemic, the holidays were kind of a blur. For the first time in as long as I can remember, I didn’t put up a Christmas tree. Perhaps I’m overcompensating this year by getting things done early so I can enjoy the holidays with my loved ones.
That includes my holiday shopping, which can seem for all of us more challenging than ever. You’ve seen stories about labor and product shortages, supply chain worries and slower mail delivery this year.
Last year, COVID-19 and quarantines altered habits and drove shoppers online, a change unlikely to reverse. In fact, 60% of consumers in the U.S. said they’re shopping more online than pre-pandemic and expect that to continue. E-commerce sales are expected to top $200 billion (yes, with a b!) this holiday season.
But despite evolving habits and market forces, what hasn’t changed is this: Local small businesses need our support. And we need our local small businesses, which provide employment, tax revenue and some really great gifts.
Given the supply and logistics challenges all businesses are facing, shopping local makes more sense than ever. And it can do more good than ever, too.
That’s why we’re asking you to take the pledge to support and shop local this holiday season.
Whether you shop in store or online, show your commitment to supporting local businesses by completing the pledge at: go.journalstar.com/shoplocal.
When you take the pledge to shop local, you’ll be eligible to win a basket of gift cards and goodies from participating local merchants. Be sure to spread the word and encourage others to take the pledge using the hashtag #PledgeLocalLNK.
We’re so grateful to the following companies who are joining the Journal Star in support of our local small, women-, minority- and veteran-owned businesses: Union Bank, the Lincoln Community Foundation, Ameritas, Nelnet/Allo, Hudl, Speedway Properties, Olsson, Runza, Schaefer’s, Home Real Estate and Woods Bros Realty.
Together we’re underwriting the cost of marketing campaigns for a number of small businesses during this holiday season. We’re committed to helping small businesses with video creation, email marketing, establishing e-commerce capabilities and much more. These companies’ investments help ensure we have a strong local small-business community.
Please join us in showing your support for Lincoln’s local small businesses by taking the Shop Local Pledge.
Your support is another reason we at the Journal Star are thankful to serve the community.
The Christmas decorations may be up at my house, but there’s still a lot of Thanksgiving to offer.
Ava Thomas is president and publisher of the Lincoln Journal Star and the Omaha World-Herald.