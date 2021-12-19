Letter from the Publisher: Enjoy free access to Journal Star digital content for a week courtesy of UNL

It’s a season for heartwarming stories and gift-giving. And we at the Lincoln Journal Star are excited to offer some of both.
As the leading provider of local news and sports — in print and online — we never have a shortage of stories about the good works and good people of our community. We write about the tough issues, too, the information people need to understand and improve where we live. And we help businesses thrive by connecting them with customers.
This holiday season we are excited to share all we do with the whole community by offering free, unlimited access to JournalStar.com through a partnership with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
In today’s fast-paced, challenging world, you need information that is timely, accurate and that you can trust. For more than 150 years, we’ve been that voice for this community and now, thanks to UNL, you can enjoy unlimited access to our content.
When I arrived at UNL in 1995 (a transfer student from UNK), I was completely overwhelmed by the big city and big university. Now, as president and publisher of the Journal Star, and a longtime Lincoln resident, I understand the key role the university plays in our community, providing leadership and opportunity across a broad spectrum of community life — science, arts, agriculture, entrepreneurship and a field I hold near and dear, media and journalism.
I have been particularly struck by the university's aspiration that every person and every interaction matters. It's an aspiration that is at the heart of community journalism, too. Every person has a story to tell and a contribution to make. UNL enriches our community by helping students of diverse backgrounds amplify their voices. And the Journal Star, we hope, shares those voices for the good of the whole community.
The last 21 months have brought into focus how important it is to be informed. Knowing what’s happening elevates our quality of life. And sometimes it becomes a matter of life and death. In that time, JournalStar.com became a digital gathering place when we needed to be socially distanced. It’s been a place where people could share ideas and air opinions. And it was a place where we could talk about — and witness us — coming back even stronger.
From Dec. 19 through Dec. 26, anyone anywhere can catch our round-the-clock digital coverage of news and sports. That means access to breaking news, special holiday feature stories, Husker and prep sports, photo galleries, columnists, letters to the editor and hundreds of videos that offer an added dimension to our reporting.
We are thrilled, along with UNL, to extend this gift to everyone. We hope that in a week of free and full access, nonsubscribers will see the enormous value in a digital subscription, which allows members to receive customized email newsletters, breaking news alerts and texts, access to the electronic replica of the printed newspaper and all the other bells and whistles that help subscribers get the most out of this wonderful place we live.
More people are reading more of our content than ever. For the next week, we hope to give those who haven’t tried us lately a chance to see all we can offer.
We are grateful to serve a vibrant community — bolstered by engaged people and innovative businesses — and we are grateful, along with UNL, to share a week of our community’s unique story with everyone. Happy holidays, and here’s to a 2022 full of good news.
Ava Thomas is president and publisher of the Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald.