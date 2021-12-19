Letter from the Publisher: Enjoy free access to Journal Star digital content for a week courtesy of UNL

I have been particularly struck by the university's aspiration that every person and every interaction matters. It's an aspiration that is at the heart of community journalism, too. Every person has a story to tell and a contribution to make. UNL enriches our community by helping students of diverse backgrounds amplify their voices. And the Journal Star, we hope, shares those voices for the good of the whole community.

The last 21 months have brought into focus how important it is to be informed. Knowing what’s happening elevates our quality of life. And sometimes it becomes a matter of life and death. In that time, JournalStar.com became a digital gathering place when we needed to be socially distanced. It’s been a place where people could share ideas and air opinions. And it was a place where we could talk about — and witness us — coming back even stronger.

From Dec. 19 through Dec. 26, anyone anywhere can catch our round-the-clock digital coverage of news and sports. That means access to breaking news, special holiday feature stories, Husker and prep sports, photo galleries, columnists, letters to the editor and hundreds of videos that offer an added dimension to our reporting.