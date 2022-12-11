Letter from the President: Shopping local is gift to community

We all have one — a gift we received, perhaps at Christmas, which was perfect. A Cabbage Patch Kid, a Game Boy, an official Red Ryder carbine-action, 200-shot range model air rifle.

Maybe it’s something we asked for that was just as neat in real life as we imagined it. Maybe it was a total surprise, something we’d never imagined wanting or needing.

For me it was “the perfect sweater,” and each year a new version of this closet staple would be included on my wish list. My mom would later affectionately call this the “Tali Sweater,” after my family nickname.

I now see that perfect gift from the other perspective, as the giver instead of the receiver. And it’s so much better — seeing the joy, the smile, the surprise of my kids, family or friends by that perfect gift.

Now, imagine if that gift you gave brought joy to someone beyond the recipient. A lot of joy. And way beyond the recipient.

That’s what happens when you shop locally.

In economics, they call it a multiplier, and it’s how a dollar spent locally ultimately means so much more than a dollar. That dollar pays a salary, and that salary gets spent on things like gas, groceries and other gifts. And all of those expenses pay other salaries.

When you buy locally, that money stays in our community, doing good for those around us. Some covers life’s necessities, some covers charitable donations and some becomes gifts. All of it does good to one degree or another.

Lincoln has embraced this concept, with a variety of shopping events, campaigns and promotions aimed at supporting the family, friends and neighbors who make up Lincoln’s small-business ecosystem.

Our vibrant retail community provides a wide range of products and services with a level of personal service you’ll never find on a website with a live chat option.

In support of our local small, women-, minority- and veteran-owned businesses, Allo Communications, Nelnet, Pinnacle Bank, Speedway and Union Bank & Trust are joining the Journal Star to underwrite the cost of marketing campaigns for a number of small businesses during this holiday season.

In a season of gratitude, we’re so grateful for the investment these local organizations are helping us make in the businesses that form the foundation and unique character of our community and our economy.

Please show your support for Lincoln’s small businesses by shopping local this season.

Top Journal Star photos for December