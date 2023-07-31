The last two decades have brought unimaginable change at the Journal Star — enormous digital growth, development of new businesses and a new, state-of-the-art office in the Telegraph District to name a few.

Today, I write about another change, a more personal one. After 20 years at the Journal Star, I have decided it is time to embark on new adventures in my life, focused on family and new challenges. I know firsthand how exciting and vibrant Lincoln’s business community is, and I am eager to help foster it, perhaps in a new way.

Over my career, I have had a front-row seat to watch our community grow. Moreover, I have had a first-class team at the Journal Star to report on and help shape that growth – sometimes through news coverage, sometimes, one business at a time, through our range of advertising solutions.

I leave with great pride in our dedication to accuracy and integrity, which have been two constants amid all the other changes. I am grateful for the chance I have had to lead and learn from this staff, and I am grateful for the window into our community that my membership in various community causes has afforded me.

The foundation of what we do in both news and advertising is to help people and businesses navigate their own changing world. As president — and before that in other leadership roles — I have helped steer a number of rewarding projects — building an events arm of our business, including the creation of our Inspire program; celebrating both women and young leaders in our community; launching many new digital initiatives and products; and helping, as part of our growing video efforts, to launch the Daily Minute, a five-days-a-week summary of local headlines.

The Journal Star has been a labor of love for me, and I am grateful for the unwavering support of our readers and clients throughout this journey. Your commitment to staying informed and engaged with the issues that shape our community has driven our growth and success. Our audience across all platforms is larger than ever, and digital subscriptions and e-edition readership are growing particularly rapidly.

So in parting, I express my deepest gratitude to our readers for your support and your feedback, to our advertisers, for making us part of your business’ success story, and to my co-workers, who embody the highest professional standards.

This decision did not come easily, but it is with immense joy that I embrace the opportunity to spend more time with my two girls and to focus on my next professional chapter. I am passionate about this amazing community and will continue to give my time, talent and treasure to help make Lincoln stronger, however and wherever I can.

And, of course, I'll remain a loyal Journal Star subscriber.

