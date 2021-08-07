Letter from the editor: Top-notch Husker coverage continues, but Husker Extra takes on new life

Excitement is high for a pivotal Husker football season that kicks off in just 20 days at Illinois. But there’s something else exciting on the horizon for fans.
For more than a quarter-century, Husker Extra has meant the best in breaking news, insight and analysis of all things Husker football.
Same goes for volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, softball, a surging baseball program and a variety of other sports.
But this year — really just two days from now — Husker Extra will mean something new.
Journal Star readers will continue to get all the great local Husker sports content they have grown to count on — Steven M. Sipple columns, Parker Gabriel's inside reporting on football, podcasts featuring Sipple and Gabriel, Brent Wagner’s volleyball and women’s basketball coverage, Chris Basnett on men’s basketball and baseball, and all the other sports we cover. And we’ll continue to innovate and add new features just for our Journal Star subscribers.
But our Journal Star sports coverage will no longer use the Husker Extra name.
That name is now reserved for a new premium service that takes everything we do for Journal Star readers and layers on loads of fresh content from the sports team of the Omaha World-Herald as well as newly produced multimedia and social media features.
The subscription-only Husker Extra experience will allow users to sample the richness of our Husker coverage however, whenever and wherever they choose.
And that will include:
* All the Husker sports coverage — stories, columns, photos, video and data — produced by the award-winning sports staffs of the Journal Star and World-Herald.
* Frequent text updates directly from reporters with insight and inside information.
* The Huskers Sip ‘n’ Sam Showdown, a podcast featuring Sipple and World-Herald Sports Editor Sam McKewon, along with a variety of guests.
* A premium weekly e-newsletter — called In the Training Room with Husker Great Joel Makovicka, Physical Therapist — on sports injuries and fitness.
* New interactive ways to track Husker recruiting efforts year-round.
* A robust archive of historic game coverage, galleries of photos — some never before published — and access to lists, rankings, data and enterprise reporting that capture the best players and the best fans in the game.
Helping to coordinate this joint Journal Star/World-Herald effort is newly hired Husker Extra planning editor Ambre Moton. Most recently, Moton was creative services manager for NBC Sports Northwest in Portland, Oregon. She brings a wealth of experience with multimedia and sports coverage, as well as being a collegiate athlete herself.
"I remember from my days at Iowa State competing against the Huskers and how loyal and passionate the fans are," Moton said. "Being a part of bringing Husker Extra to those fans is exciting."
