Letter from the editor: Top-notch Husker coverage continues, but Husker Extra takes on new life

Excitement is high for a pivotal Husker football season that kicks off in just 20 days at Illinois. But there’s something else exciting on the horizon for fans.

For more than a quarter-century, Husker Extra has meant the best in breaking news, insight and analysis of all things Husker football.

Same goes for volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, softball, a surging baseball program and a variety of other sports.

But this year — really just two days from now — Husker Extra will mean something new.

Journal Star readers will continue to get all the great local Husker sports content they have grown to count on — Steven M. Sipple columns, Parker Gabriel's inside reporting on football, podcasts featuring Sipple and Gabriel, Brent Wagner’s volleyball and women’s basketball coverage, Chris Basnett on men’s basketball and baseball, and all the other sports we cover. And we’ll continue to innovate and add new features just for our Journal Star subscribers.

But our Journal Star sports coverage will no longer use the Husker Extra name.