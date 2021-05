Letter from the editor: The best dollar you'll spend all day

Now through Sunday, you can get six months of full digital access to journalstar.com, including the daily electronic version of the print edition, for $1.

That's no typo. $1. It comes out to less than 17 cents per month. That's less than half of a cent per day. Go to journalstar.com/subscribe right now. Or keep reading.

For that price, you get breaking local news, access to all things Husker, opinion columnists, puzzles, prep sports, what you need to know and what you never knew you wanted to know.

For that dollar, you'll be informed, entertained and your heart may be lifted.

Remember the "Battle of the Joshes?" An online joke brought together hundreds of folks in a Lincoln park for a pool noodle fight that turned into a feel-good story raising thousands of dollars for charity.