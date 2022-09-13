Letter from the editor: Another evolution for the Journal Star

When I started as a newspaper reporter more than three decades ago, I was astounded at the pace of the work. It was an afternoon publication, and words I wrote at 10:30 a.m. were in news racks before the lunch hour was over and in driveways well before dinnertime.

It sounds quaint now, even relaxed, when we have reporters livestreaming news conferences and live tweeting breaking events, when we can email, text and send alerts to readers in a matter of moments and direct them back to constantly updating stories.

We have built an enormous digital news and sports outlet that operates independently of the daily rhythms of the printed newspaper.

To do that, the Journal Star, like every business and every household, has evolved. We have taken advantage of new technology and changing reader demands to deliver local news how, when and where our community needs it.

And we have evolved again.

Every business sets priorities and allocates resources accordingly. For us, our top priority is being the community’s No. 1 source for local news and sports. And our desire to invest in our top priority means that we have made changes to our comics, puzzles and national advice columns that we run in the printed paper.

Now, you’ll find TV listings, comics, puzzles and lifestyle columns organized consistently on fewer pages instead of scattered throughout the paper. You’ll find fewer comics in print, but hundreds more available online through the e-edition and a new “GoComics” platform.

There may be some comics you will miss, but give the enhanced online offerings a try. We’re certain you’ll find new favorites.

We remain committed to producing a top-notch printed newspaper for our subscribers, but there’s simply no turning back from our digital future.

For our regular digital readers, these changes add a lot more than they take away. For our print readers, our digital offerings are the perfect complement, and we hope folks find a way to make the most of the advantages of each medium.

For example, we offer hundreds of videos each month that tell stories in ways we can’t in print. We have a daily weather forecast by meteorologist Matt Holiner. We offer photo galleries with dozens of images that don’t fit onto the printed page. And we can tell stories faster online, updating the most important ones as they develop.

Simply put, our digital efforts allow us to serve more readers better. And based on the strong online growth we have seen, it’s what readers want.

These changes to our menu of printed comics and features allow us to invest more and focus better on what readers really come to us for – local news and sports.