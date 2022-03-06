Letter from the Editor: A new way to get your daily weather forecast

We've all heard the joke that if you don't like the weather in Nebraska (anywhere else), wait a minute.

During spring's severe weather season it's especially true, and it can be no joking manner.

That's why the Journal Star is offering digital readers a new weekday feature.

We'll post a new video forecast from veteran meteorologist Matt Holiner each weekday around 7 a.m. The Friday forecast will look ahead to the weekend.

Holiner was most recently a television broadcast meteorologist for the ABC affiliate in Texas' Rio Grande Valley.

Readers will be able to access Holiner's forecast through JournalStar.com and its social media accounts.

Holiner's forecast will focus on the Lincoln and Omaha areas, but he'll also watch what's happening around Nebraska. And in the event of severe weather, Holiner will break in with streaming video or breaking news articles.

Our new weather initiative employs the same software that powers the Weather Channel, so readers can expect accurate forecasts and top-quality graphics.

For subscribers, it's another way we're bringing you news and adds to a rich supply of stories and multimedia content.

For nonsubscribers, perhaps it's the nudge you need to consider supporting local journalism at the same time you stay safe and informed. Visit JournalStar.com/subscribe for an introductory offer.

We hope our new weather forecast videos join the rest of our coverage as an essential part of your day.

Dave Bundy is editor or the Lincoln Journal Star. Reach him at dbundy@journalstar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0