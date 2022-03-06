Letter from the Editor: A new way to get your daily weather forecast

We've all heard the joke that if you don't like the weather in Nebraska (anywhere else), wait a minute.
During spring's severe weather season it's especially true, and it can be no joking manner.
That's why the Journal Star is offering digital readers a new weekday feature.
We'll post a new video forecast from veteran meteorologist Matt Holiner each weekday around 7 a.m. The Friday forecast will look ahead to the weekend.
Holiner was most recently a television broadcast meteorologist for the ABC affiliate in Texas' Rio Grande Valley.
Readers will be able to access Holiner's forecast through JournalStar.com and its social media accounts.
Holiner's forecast will focus on the Lincoln and Omaha areas, but he'll also watch what's happening around Nebraska. And in the event of severe weather, Holiner will break in with streaming video or breaking news articles.
Cruz Manley would have celebrated his fifth birthday on Tuesday. To honor him, his family has named March 1 "Cruz Day" and has asked friends, family and the Lincoln community to do random acts of kindness in his name.
In 2014, a woman told Lincoln police her 10-year-old daughter said the man had touched her inappropriately multiple times, according to the affidavit. In 2021, another girl came forward alleging he had touched her inappropriately.
Officers found the man wearing new Husker Adidas shoes and Saltdogs shorts and stuffing items into a duffle bag filled with concession items, a garbage bag with 37 bottles of water and a tote with more clothes from both teams.
As they watched flames engulf their factory and storefront on Monday morning — the Shadow Brook Farm operators weighed the value of the businesses they spent 26 years building, and the cost of going on.