Isabella Lester of Lincoln has been selected as the 2019 Miss Nebraska Tween National Teenager. America's National Teenager Scholarship Organization (ANTSO) recognizes young women for academic achievement, school and community involvement, communication and leadership skills, and individuality.
Isabella competed against contestants from across Nebraska and was selected for the state title in the Tween Division for ages 7-9. She also earned first place in Academic Achievement and Talent. The ANTSO program goal is to build self-confidence and reward young women for scholastic and community achievements.
Isabella will represent Nebraska for the next year, serving organizations across the state and speaking to groups on the importance of academic achievements and community involvement. She is headed to the national competition this month in Tampa, Florida, where she will compete for college scholarships.
She is a leader at her school in Lincoln. She scored in the 97th percentile in the National Cognitive Ability Test. She has served as a member of her school's Student Council and is an active member of the Girl Scouts.
An animal lover, Isabella helped organize "Presents for Pets" for the Capital Humane Society and made cat-enrichment toys to donate. She has prepared Blessing Bags for the homeless in Lincoln, which she personally distributed. As a Girl Scout, she has collected cookies to donate to need-based organizations.
Isabella is sponsored by Gary Goranson Realty, Midwest Sound & Lighting, Pure Movement Dance Institute and Handerson Publishing in Lincoln, and also has sponsors in Omaha and Kearney.
To schedule an appearance or volunteer activity with Isabella or support her trip to nationals, email missnebraskatween@gmail.com. For additional details, see midwestnationalteen.com.