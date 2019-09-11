Lincoln Electric System said Wednesday it will offer matching grants for businesses or others who want to install publicly available electric vehicle charging stations.
The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy recently announced the availability of approximately $1.2 million in funds allocated to the state as part of a national settlement with Volkswagen over diesel emissions violations.
NDEE is accepting applications until Nov. 15 for rebates for publicly available electric vehicle charging stations in Nebraska. The program will cover 80% of the cost of a DC Fast Charging Station and 50% of the cost of a Level 2 Charging Station.
LES said it will offer additional funds to split the remaining cost of equipment -- offering an additional 10% reimbursement for each DC Fast Charging Station and 25% for each Level 2 Charging Station -- at locations where the public will see the greatest benefits, such as highway corridors and community, commercial or workplace locations.