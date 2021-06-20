LES to host electric vehicle ride and drive event

Lincoln residents will get the chance to test drive an electric vehicle for free this summer at the LES EV Ride + Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 24 at Haymarket Park.

The event, presented with the support of the Nebraska Environmental Trust, is a chance to check out electric vehicles up close and learn more about them.

Those interested in a test drive should pre-register for LES’ EV Ride + Drive at LES.com/Drive by July 22, but same-day appointments will also be available.

The event will give Lincoln-area residents the chance to check out electric vehicles, talk to owners and get behind the wheel for a test drive, Marc Shkolnick, manager of Energy Services at LES, said in a news release.

StarTran will shuttle passengers from Canopy Street to Haymarket Park, and food trucks will be available at the event.

