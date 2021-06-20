 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LES to host electric vehicle ride and drive event
0 Comments
editor's pick

LES to host electric vehicle ride and drive event

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LES logo

Lincoln Electric System logo

Lincoln residents will get the chance to test drive an electric vehicle for free this summer at the LES EV Ride + Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 24 at Haymarket Park.

The event, presented with the support of the Nebraska Environmental Trust, is a chance to check out electric vehicles up close and learn more about them.

Those interested in a test drive should pre-register for LES’ EV Ride + Drive at LES.com/Drive by July 22, but same-day appointments will also be available.

The event will give Lincoln-area residents the chance to check out electric vehicles, talk to owners and get behind the wheel for a test drive, Marc Shkolnick, manager of Energy Services at LES, said in a news release.

StarTran will shuttle passengers from Canopy Street to Haymarket Park, and food trucks will be available at the event. 

Being Black in Lincoln: Albert Maxey recalls his days walking the beat
Arbor Day Farm unveils plans for new restaurant and market
Olsson, Brester, DataVizion and Complete Hearing named top Lincoln workplaces
Amtrak resumes daily service through Lincoln
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

One dead after a truck hit pedestrians at a Florida Pride parade

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News