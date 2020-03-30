LES restores power in Indian Village neighborhood

Lincoln Electrical Systems crews responded to a power outage in the Indian Village neighborhood in south Lincoln on Monday night.
Nearly 1,200 customers were without power for about a half-hour in an area from South Folsom Street to South 17th Street between Van Dorn Street and Pioneers Boulevard, according to LES' online outage map.
LES said a failed underground cable caused the outage.
