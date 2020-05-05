LES offering assistance to customers affected by COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lincoln Electric System customers struggling to pay their electric bill as a result of COVID-19 may be eligible to receive financial assistance. The utility has also suspended disconnections for nonpayments and fees for late payments.

The LES Energy Assistance Program, established in 2002, is administered by the Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties. It is intended to reduce the cost of energy and electrical disconnections for low-income residents.

Applications to receive emergency services assistance from Community Action must be completed over the phone by calling 402-471-4515. Customers who may not have qualified previously are encouraged to apply again, as there are expanded qualifications.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.