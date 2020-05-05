You are the owner of this article.
LES offering assistance to customers affected by COVID-19
LES offering assistance to customers affected by COVID-19

LES logo

Lincoln Electric System logo

Lincoln Electric System customers struggling to pay their electric bill as a result of COVID-19 may be eligible to receive financial assistance. The utility has also suspended disconnections for nonpayments and fees for late payments.

The LES Energy Assistance Program, established in 2002, is administered by the Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties. It is intended to reduce the cost of energy and electrical disconnections for low-income residents.

Applications to receive emergency services assistance from Community Action must be completed over the phone by calling 402-471-4515. Customers who may not have qualified previously are encouraged to apply again, as there are expanded qualifications.

News intern

Samantha Bernt is a Fremont native and a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln majoring in journalism and broadcasting. She joined the Journal Star in 2019 as a reporting intern.

