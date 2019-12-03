Leonard and his House of Unfinished Furniture in downtown Lincoln are going out of business after 60+ years

Leonard didn’t make much, but it filled the time when the store was slow.

“It probably came to $2 or $3 an hour.”

He made so many, he says, he can’t keep track.

But he did keep track of the families who bought them. “I have a file in there with all the names. When they came back, I’d give them 15% off on doll furniture.”

Every once in a while, he’ll see a mom or a grandmother, someone who bought one of those miniature replicas of real life.

He remembers the Nebraska football player who went off to the pros, coming in to buy a dollhouse for his little girl.

“He spent two hours putting furniture in it. Two years later, he bought another one for his second daughter.”

He remembers the stuffed animals and dolls he kept in the store to give to children when they came in with their parents.

He remembers when one mother came back to tell him what her daughter had named her doll: Leonard.

He remembers when he had a dozen furniture suppliers to choose from. Last year alone, three of them closed shop.