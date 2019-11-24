Almost 4,000 LEGO enthusiasts from across the Midwest gathered at the Lancaster Event Center for the Brick Days LEGO Fan Expo over the weekend.
LEGO builders like Waverly's Josh Gonser, 16, and his three younger brothers have attended Brick Days for the past several years to show off their latest creations. This year they displayed "The City of Jefferyson," which was created from several different LEGO sets.
"Our creations grow every year," said Gonser. "We started off with just an airport, then a basketball arena and now we have a bigger city than we built last year."
His love for building with LEGOs started more than 10 years ago when he got his first LEGO set, and his younger brothers joined him when they got older. But Gonser said working with siblings has its challenges.
"When we're not fighting, we get a lot built and work together well," he said.
Adults also take part in the hobby, as members of the Lincoln and Omaha LEGO Users Group (LOLUG) also showed off their work on Saturday and Sunday.
Denise Wally from LOLUG had her recreations of the Bicentennial Cascade Fountain and Dairy Sweet on display at the expo. Wally said the building process can take anywhere from a week to a couple months depending on how complex the project is.
"I try to get everything as close to scale as LEGO will let me," Wally said. "I take a lot of pictures of what I'm trying to recreate and then scale it down to size to make it as realistic as I can."
Wally is a forester for the Nebraska Forest Service as well as an artist. She said her progression to building LEGO's was natural because of the three-dimensional art she has made in the past.
You have free articles remaining.
"All of my creations started to take up my office and house," she said. "I look at building LEGOs as just another form of art."
Wally said her next project is going to be a recreation of the Sunken Gardens, which will be one of her more intensive projects.
Many of the builders at the expo are members of LOLUG, like Wally. She said LOLUG is an adult LEGO user club where members can collaborate. LOLUG members also helped start Brick Days back in 2017 alongside Hobbytown USA owner Daniel Schmidt.
Schmidt has been organizing Brick Days ever since and said he has seen the event grow each year.
"It originally started in the back of Hobbytown," Schmidt said. "Almost every year we've had to change venues because the event keeps growing."
Schmidt said his goal is to spread his love for the hobby and hopes that more people will pick it up with events like Brick Days.
"I love that we can create a memorable experience for kids for the weekend and let them get lots of hands-on experience," he said. "I see it inspire creativity in the kids and I hope it sparks an interest in the hobby in them."