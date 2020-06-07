Legends among Lincoln civil rights activists stood up for justice

They would be so proud.
Leola and Hugh Bullock and Lela Shanks also would have been horrified at the deaths of George Floyd, Amaud Arbery, Bothem Sean, Philando Castile, Breonna Taylor and the others. And they would have been saddened that in 2020, 10 years after their deaths, this could still be happening.
Because they dedicated their lives to change, never took anything for granted, worked every day, until they drew their last breaths, to bring understanding and to advocate in the fight against injustice.
They died before the Black Lives Matter movement began, but they knew it to be true. And they would be proud of the peaceful protests of young people in Lincoln in the past week. They would have been right there with them, in spirit if not in body.
The Bullocks and Shanks are at the top of the list of Lincoln's civil rights activists, inspiring so many young people to fight racism and bring equality, and do all things possible to educate themselves and become mentors and pull up those who are oppressed.
They did their share of standing up for justice and standing in when protests were needed. But then, they did so much more.
Meeting with state and city officials and lawmakers on the daily details that could ensure none of them ever forgot, not for a day, what needed to be done to further human rights and educational equity and the right treatment of inmates and those being pursued and arrested by the police. And to stop discrimination in the workplace and the schools and on the streets.
They took their work far beyond Martin Luther King Jr. Day and February's Black History month and sporadic protests and demonstrations. Into legislative hearings and committee meetings and classrooms and the offices of school officials.
And they were there, too, for anyone who needed attention in their homes or nursing homes or churches, bringing them food, driving them to where they needed to go, paying their bills, visiting them in hospitals.
The Bullocks house in north Lincoln was filled with documents, books, newspaper articles, names and phone numbers. Leola's kitchen table should be considered historic furniture since it's where people sat and planned agendas, wrote speeches, recruited and changed lives.
Just days before Leola Bullock died at age 81 in 2010, she was advocating to get the city of Lincoln to reinstate a human rights director position.
Change comes incrementally, they knew, sometimes so slowly it seems you can't look back far enough to see the place from which you came.
They lived through even worse times in this country for black people. The Bullocks grew up in Mississippi, wedged between the Civil War and civil rights, where politicians openly used the N-word in campaign speeches, young blacks were shot standing in line to register to vote, they were lynched after being falsely accused of crimes or beaten for looking at or talking to a white person.
The things Hugh Bullock saw, he said, made him mean and bitter. It amazed him how much abuse people were willing to tolerate. Leola's mother did everything she could to protect her daughter, so she would grow up strong and not learn to hate. It helped her to overcome her anger from the racial discrimination she experienced and saw.
That's how she approached the activism she was awakened to after she joined her new husband in Lincoln in 1950. With velvet gloves. Leola Bullock didn't force people to her side, she led them gently. But she could deal a blow when needed. She told a group of ministers once: "From my experience, the most uninformed racially biased people I have encountered in my civil rights activities are people who are the most religious."
Lela and her husband, Hughes, were civil rights activists and crusaders for equality and justice in Denver and during a terrifying time in Kansas City, Kansas, after the landmark Brown v. Board of Education ruling in 1954. They moved to Lincoln with their children in 1965.
The needs of her communities always seemed to find Lela, a high-level thinker and willing speaker, teacher, advocate and mentor.
In 2008, when the Legislature was considering a resolution in which the state of Nebraska would apologize for its role in slavery, Shanks testified about her great-grandmother, Hannah Mason McCrutcheon, born a slave in Tennessee in 1855.
"Words cannot express the emotion I feel, living long enough to testify at this historic hearing," she said.
Even when the Judiciary Committee reduced the resolution from an apology to an acknowledgment, she said she would be thankful for that. Still, Shanks said, a person could never live long enough to say, "I'm sorry," too much.
The resolution eventually was withdrawn. But it did not deter Shanks from her mission, seeing each person as an individual. Even black people can be prejudiced, she said, and can lump all people together.
At Leola Bullock's funeral, the Rev. Dr. Jesse Foster said he would like to say to her that day, "Talitha, cumi," the words Jesus said to a young girl just before he raised her from the dead. He knew he could say it all day, and Leola would not arise.
So he turned to the hundreds gathered at the funeral service and said it to them.
"Talitha, cumi." Who among you will be inspired to get up and take the stand she can no longer take?
She and Hugh and Lela and Hughes would see those now standing and would be proud.
