Legends among Lincoln civil rights activists stood up for justice

They would be so proud.

Leola and Hugh Bullock and Lela Shanks also would have been horrified at the deaths of George Floyd, Amaud Arbery, Bothem Sean, Philando Castile, Breonna Taylor and the others. And they would have been saddened that in 2020, 10 years after their deaths, this could still be happening.

Because they dedicated their lives to change, never took anything for granted, worked every day, until they drew their last breaths, to bring understanding and to advocate in the fight against injustice.

They died before the Black Lives Matter movement began, but they knew it to be true. And they would be proud of the peaceful protests of young people in Lincoln in the past week. They would have been right there with them, in spirit if not in body.

The Bullocks and Shanks are at the top of the list of Lincoln's civil rights activists, inspiring so many young people to fight racism and bring equality, and do all things possible to educate themselves and become mentors and pull up those who are oppressed.

They did their share of standing up for justice and standing in when protests were needed. But then, they did so much more.