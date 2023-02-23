In 2001, Reese Witherspoon had one of her career-making hits playing sorority girl turned lawyer Elle Woods in the sort-of romantic comedy “Legally Blonde.”

Twenty-two years later, the touring company of the musical version of “Legally Blonde” retold Elle’s story in entertaining fashion Thursday night in the first of four performances at the Lied Center for Performing Arts this week.

The 2007 musical has been updated — it’s filled with sorority sisters taking selfies, references to the class of 2022, Tik Tok, where Elle and the defense team first view their client (who is charged with murder) and Instagram — why Harvard student Elle and the others were chosen by their professor and the defense lawyer to work the case.

But that’s getting ahead of the story, which the musical largely tells through song and dance routines that start with the UCLA Delta Nu sorority sisters singing “Ohmigod You Guys” in celebration of the impending engagement of Elle, well played and sung by Hannah Bennett, to Warner Huntington III (James Oblak).

Those who have seen the movie know what happens next — Warner isn’t proposing, he’s dumping her on his way to Harvard Law School. To win him back, Elle decides to get into the prestigious school on the other side of the country.

Once there, she’s at first a fish-out-of-water with her pink outfits and, shall we say, less than diligent academic performance. But, encouraged by Emmett (a very good Aathaven Tharmarajah), Elle picks up her studies and, with some instinctive cleverness, lands an internship with Professor Callahan (Chris Carsten) that lands her on the defense team.

Throw in a romantic rivalry with another law student who’s become Warner’s girlfriend, a hairdresser who befriends her, a Greek chorus, a little sexual innuendo and a couple of appearances by her little pooch, Bruiser, and you’ve got “Legally Blonde,” musical style.

The musical doesn’t have any “famous” songs. But there are some catchy, high energy numbers and, standing out, the Young MC ’80s style pop-rap song "Bend and Snap." The staging is smart, with a projection screen serving up images of sharks during the professor's admonition that students go for “Blood in the Water’ and creating the inside of a department store where Elle remakes the frumpy Emmitt.

Again, there’s little new about “Legally Blonde,” the musical, if you’ve seen “Legally Blonde,” the movie. But it brings the picture and its “girl power’ message to the stage with plenty of breezy fun and a few good laughs.

Only a few tickets remain for the Friday evening and two Saturday performances at the Lied Center.