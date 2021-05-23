League of Women Voters of Nebraska elects first Black co-president in 101-year history

The League of Women Voters of Nebraska last month elected the first Black woman to help lead the organization in its 101-year history.

Toni Monette was voted in as co-president alongside MaryLee Moulton at the organization's virtual annual meeting April 24, according to a news release. The women will serve two-year terms atop the organization.

Monette is the first Black woman to be elected president of the statewide organization, which she described as "an honor."

“The mark of a true leader is their ability to empower others, and I am excited to continue the work of the League of Women Voters of Nebraska to do just that," Monette said in the release.

April’s vote marks the second time the league has opted to vote in co-presidents. Monette and Moulton succeed Dianne Bystrom and Linda Duckworth, who were elected the organization’s first co-presidents in 2019, according to the organization's website.

The newly elected co-presidents said they hope to expand diversity and inclusion efforts and increase outreach efforts across Nebraska. Monette and Moulton are also aiming to “disarm voter suppression” and other roadblocks in election participation. They will serve through April 2023.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com

