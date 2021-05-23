League of Women Voters of Nebraska elects first Black co-president in 101-year history

Lincoln Journal Star
The League of Women Voters of Nebraska last month elected the first Black woman to help lead the organization in its 101-year history.
Toni Monette was voted in as co-president alongside MaryLee Moulton at the organization's virtual annual meeting April 24, according to a news release. The women will serve two-year terms atop the organization.
Monette is the first Black woman to be elected president of the statewide organization, which she described as "an honor."
“The mark of a true leader is their ability to empower others, and I am excited to continue the work of the League of Women Voters of Nebraska to do just that," Monette said in the release.
April’s vote marks the second time the league has opted to vote in co-presidents. Monette and Moulton succeed Dianne Bystrom and Linda Duckworth, who were elected the organization’s first co-presidents in 2019, according to the organization's website.
The newly elected co-presidents said they hope to expand diversity and inclusion efforts and increase outreach efforts across Nebraska. Monette and Moulton are also aiming to “disarm voter suppression” and other roadblocks in election participation. They will serve through April 2023.
Top Journal Star photos for May
Top Journal Star photos for May
Lincoln Southeast's Ally Keitges (left) and Caroline Miller celebrate a point against Lincoln Southwest's Grace Bartolome and Ella Dean in the No. 1 Doubles match on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Woods Tennis Center. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for May
Ruth Sorilla, a canvasser with the South of Downtown Community Development Organization, hands out stickers to encourage voters at the group's party at the polls on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the F Street Community Center. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for May
Columbus baseball players celebrate the win during the A-3 district final, Monday, May 10, 2021, at Den Hartog Field. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for May
Columbus baserunner Samuel Kwapnioski (9) gets tagged out by Lincoln East pitcher Ryan Clementi (6) attempting to score from third on a wild pitch in the first inning on Saturday, May 8, 2021, during the A-3 district baseball game at Den Hartog Field. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for May
Quad 4 Roller Sports instructor Bryce Pearson (left) helps student Sean Siedhoff of Lincoln with a skating move on Saturday, May 8, 2021, during a weekly lesson at the Lincoln Sports Foundation. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for May
Lincoln Northeast first baseman Tristan Brandt (left) leaps for an errant throw as Bellevue East batter Brett Barton (8) reaches base safely on Friday, May 7, 2021, during the A-3 district baseball game at Den Hartog Field. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for May
Lincoln East's Lillie Shaw (22) is held by Elkhorn South's Lillian Hulsey as she goes for the ball in the first half on Thursday, May 6, 2021, during the A-3 girls district championship at Seacrest Field. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for May
Lincoln, a two-year-old pure bred German Shepherd, gives a water-soaked high-five to owner Sydney Otto, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student, before she throws a rubber toy into the water on Thursday, May 6, 2021, during a wonderfully warm day at Holmes Lake Park. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for May
Lincoln North Star's Bodie Duffy hits the ball, Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Holmes Golf Course. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for May
A bicyclist heads down a shaded Rock Island Trail on Thursday, May 6, 2021. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for May
Papillion-La Vista South goalkeeper Andrew Streeter (bottom) goes for the ball at the feet of Lincoln Southwest's Carter Novosad (9) and Titans teammate Peyton Hylok (top left) in the first half on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, during the A-1 boys district championship at Seacrest Field. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for May
Randy Santel finishes his cookies and ice cream for the food challenge, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the Warm Cookie. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for May
A sign with tips about encountering coyotes greets park users on a trail east of Lincoln East High School on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Woods Park. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for May
Bill Ganzel (left) and his father Dwight Ganzel pose for a photo with a red heart pillow, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Bill and Dwight had open heart surgery 23 years apart, and the father gave the son his red heart pillow after Bill didn't receive it from the hospital. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for May
Lincoln City Council incumbent Sandra Washington (right) hugs Kate Heltzel as fellow incumbent Bennie Shobe looks on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the Democrats party at Tavern on the Square. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for May
Tucker the dog prowls the voting booths set up for the Lincoln city general election at Frontier Harley-Davidson, where his owner works, on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for May
Red Team quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) throws a pass as Huskers head coach Scott Frost looks on Saturday, May 1, 2021, during the annual Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for May
Nebraska football fans fill the stadium for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic as the Huskers hosts a team scrimmage during the Red-White Spring game on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Memorial Stadium. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for May
Omaha natives Samar Willits (left) and Zeina Renno celebrate as they near the finish line after completing a half marathon during the 2021 Lincoln Marathon on Sunday, May 2, 2021. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or
awegley@journalstar.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.