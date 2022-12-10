Leading Off: The renaissance of vinyl isn't lost on a Lincoln record store owner

Back in the early 1990s, whenever Syracuse teenager Travis Mannschreck had a few bucks in his wallet and a few gallons in his gas tank, he made the short journey to Lincoln.

His destinations were usually Twister's or Homer's, the locally owned Lincoln record shops that attracted teens from all over.

"Those were the the places to go," said Mannschreck, who's now a 46-year-old Lincoln resident and father of two.

That's the inspiration to First Day Vinyl, the new- and used-record store Mannschreck opened Dec. 1 at 7301 S. 27th St.

"There was a little nostalgia on my part, wanting to recreate the Twister's and the Homer's of my youth," he said. "They were all nice big stores that you could get lost in and spend a ton on time in.

"This is my attempt to recreate that for the younger generations."

Streaming services and digital downloads have changed the music industry and seemingly did away with the brick-and-mortar shops that inspired movies and loomed so large in the coming of age for past generations.

As America became more mobile and car stereos became standard equipment, vinyl gave way to cassette tapes and compact discs before the iPod eventually changed the game by allowing a consumer to digitally download thousands of songs onto a single device.

It doesn't get much more convenient than that.

Still, something was lost in the digital fine-tuning of the music, which took out every ounce of ambient noise to create the perception of perfection.

What we've learned are those little imperfections — the scratches, for example — created a warmer sound and a human quality to the music.

Add to it the loss of cover art — some of it every bit as iconic as the music itself — and life without liner notes, and it helps to explain the renaissance vinyl has celebrated over the last couple of decades.

This reemergence is evidenced by an uptick in the sale of turntables in America. The trend began in 2005 and has only grown since.

In 2021, $27.88 million was spent on turntables, denoting growth in the retail sales value of nearly 13% over the previous year.

Mannschreck, who worked 13 years in retail for Blockbuster Video, closely observed the trends and decided to pull the trigger to open Lincoln's fourth used-record store.

He made the decision in January and has spent the last 11 months building an inventory by perusing the internet and making day trips to places like Des Moines, Iowa, and Kansas City and St. Louis in Missouri.

"It’s a little bit of digging on social media, a little bit of word of mouth," Mannschreck said. "Over the course of the summer, I did a lot of day trips, usually no place longer than three hours from Lincoln."

The trips yielded 50 albums here, 100 albums there. And with time, his inventory ballooned.

He also struck it rich before ever leaving town when he "lucked into a fairly big collection from friends of the family," Mannschreck said.

It was a large collection that became available because the owners were moving out of the country and couldn't take it with them. Beside the quantity, there were some hidden gems in the collection, albums Mannschreck said aren't often seen in used-record stores.

"There was a lot of Frank Zappa, a lot of obscure stuff that you don’t find in a lot of collections, a lot of jazz and some stuff that was off the beaten path," he said.

When he opened last Thursday, Mannschreck had an inventory of 1,500 new albums and about 3,000 used ones.

And the music spreads over every genre — from jazz to country to rap — which isn't surprising when you hear the details of his musical journey.

He was 5 years old when he got his first cassette, "Kenny Rogers Greatest Hits." A few years later, he acquired his first piece of vinyl, a New Edition album. His high school years coincided with the alternative movement and his love for Pearl Jam.

Today, his musical taste bounces between indy rock and rap, but his store will have a little bit of everything.

"I've tried to broaden beyond the classic rock you see at a lot of used-record stores," he said. "I think I've done that."

First Day Vinyl will occupy a large space in south Lincoln that Mannschreck hopes to eventually use to host musical events for upcoming local bands.

"We’d like a spot that doesn’t serve alcohol, an all-ages venue where kids can play on the weekends," he said.

Just as important, he wants a place where people can gather to talk about and listen to music, while being able to hold something tangible in their hands.

"Talking to people about things they are passionate about is really fun," Mannschreck said.

The 50 best country music albums of all time Best country music albums of all time #50. 'The Outsiders' by Eric Church #49. 'A Lot About Livin' (And A Little 'Bout Love)' by Alan Jackson #48. 'Everywhere' by Tim McGraw #47. 'Old 8 X 10' by Randy Travis #46. 'Johnny Cash At San Quentin' by Johnny Cash #45. 'Kenny Rogers' Greatest Hits' by Kenny Rogers #44. 'Chief' by Eric Church #43. 'The Best Of Charley Pride' by Charley Pride #42. 'Up!' by Shania Twain #41. 'Breathe' by Faith Hill #40. 'When The Sun Goes Down' by Kenny Chesney #39. 'Coyote Ugly' soundtrack #38. 'Here For The Party' by Gretchen Wilson #37. 'Always On My Mind' by Willie Nelson #36. 'For The Good Times' by Ray Price #35. 'Me And My Gang' by Rascal Flatts #34. 'Montevallo' by Sam Hunt #33. 'Need You Now' by Lady A #32. 'Unleashed' by Toby Keith #31. 'No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems' by Kenny Chesney #30. 'Mountain Music' by Alabama #29. 'The Hits' by Garth Brooks #28. 'Some Gave All' by Billy Ray Cyrus #27. 'Feels Like Today' by Rascal Flatts #26. 'Ropin' The Wind' by Garth Brooks #25. 'The Gambler' by Kenny Rogers #24. 'Tailgates & Tanlines' by Luke Bryan #23. 'The Foundation' by Zac Brown Band #22. 'Crash My Party' by Luke Bryan #21. 'Stardust' by Willie Nelson #20. 'Not A Moment Too Soon' by Tim McGraw #19. 'Feels So Right' by Alabama #18. 'My Kinda Party' by Jason Aldean #17. 'Storms Of Life' by Randy Travis #16. 'Blue' by LeAnn Rimes #15. 'Wide Open Spaces' by The Chicks #14. 'Here's To The Good Times' by Florida Georgia Line #13. 'Fly' by The Chicks #12. 'Killin' Time' by Clint Black #11. 'Fearless' by Taylor Swift #10. 'O Brother, Where Art Thou?' soundtrack #9. 'The Woman In Me' by Shania Twain #8. 'Greatest Hits' by Waylon Jennings #7. 'Some Hearts' by Carrie Underwood #6. 'Behind Closed Doors' by Charlie Rich #5. 'Always & Forever' by Randy Travis #4. 'Garth Brooks' by Garth Brooks #3. 'Taylor Swift' by Taylor Swift #2. 'No Fences' by Garth Brooks #1. 'Come On Over' by Shania Twain