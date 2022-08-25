Leading Off: Sobriety makes a lifetime of making music better for this Lincoln band

You'd have a hard time believing Brian Hull's sordid past — the cocaine addiction, the alcohol abuse or the time served behind bars — if you were walking through the Haymarket Farmers Market one Saturday morning this summer.

With the sun shining brightly, Hull, 62, adorned in crisp white summer shirts, multicolored shorts and matching tie, sat at the keyboard playing "Running on Empty," while bandmate Kelly McGovern strummed his guitar next to him.

They were entertaining, and a crowd gathered to listen. A few women danced in the area in front of the make-shift bandstand.

"I’m average, but it’s good," Hull says. "It’s OK to be OK."

Recovery hinges on the notion that it's OK to not be OK, that the struggle is real and never ending. It also helps to realize that your best effort is OK, too, critics be damned.

In that moment, Kelly Oh Brian was the antithesis of the lyrics they were harmonizing. They weren't running on empty. The tank was full. Full of life. Full of happiness. And full of appreciation for a new lease on life that was granted to them years earlier.

Sobriety, Hull says, is wonderful and the energy he derives from it -- an aura that can't be easily explained --seemed to permeate through everyone within earshot.

"That is basically the gift of clean living and being excited about playing music and entertaining people," Hull said. "It’s just a gift. We’re both lucky guys."

Credit a drummer named Don Holmquist for bringing Hull and McGovern together to play a substance-abuse recovery rally more than a decade ago.

That's where Kelly Oh Brian took root. They play a couple of times a month at street fairs and private parties in addition to the third Friday of every month at Wilderness Ridge Country Club.

"We're busy enough," said Hull, who says they avoid playing bars for an obvious reason. There's no need tempting the demons from within.

Hull and McGovern are also in another band with Holmquist on the drums called The Gears, while McGovern heads up a string band that is enjoying its share of local popularity.

Amazingly, it took decades for Hull and McGovern to find each other despite being lifelong Lincolnites -- children of the 1960s -- and members of a musical community that, relatively speaking, really isn't that big.

McGovern, a Pius X High School graduate, was a couple of years older than Hull, who graduated from Lincoln Southeast in 1978.

McGovern worked on the railroad for 45 years, while Hull's story is much more filled with peril despite its innocently mundane start.

He began taking piano lessons at an early age, but gave it up altogether in the sixth grade to focus his attention on two things.

"I wanted to do sports and get high all the way through Irving (Middle School) and (Lincoln) Southeast," he said. "That was kind of my No. 1 goal. All I wanted to do was party all night.

"It was typical American stuff."

Sad but true. The American epidemic of self-medication isn't new. It's been cultivated over decades. The rock-band stereotype only grew the culture and sucked in a lot of people, Hull included.

He wound up playing football for two years at South Dakota Wesleyan University. And he rediscovered music, but developed a raging cocaine habit that nearly cost him his life in Kansas City and ultimately led to an 18-month stint behind bars.

"When I got to the penitentiary, I ordered these musical theory books," he said. "That’s all I did when I was in the pen."

He tried sobriety and even hooked up with a clean band in his mid-20s, but playing bars and clubs proved to be way too much temptation. Eventually, the booze wore down his willpower.

He then played in a country band that wound up winning a musical showcase. The prize was an appearance at the Comstock Music Festival in western Nebraska, where they were the openers on a lineup that featured the Oak Ridge Boys, Martina McBride and Blake Shelton.

"It was just fun," he said. "But I was just a mess. I was just lucky to be involved."

In his mid-40s, he'd had enough. He knew he needed to clean up his act. On Halloween, he'll celebrate his 16th year of sobriety, five days before The Gears play a concert at the Rococo Theatre to benefit the Complete Family Foundation, which provides funding for families and individuals who cannot afford the costs to receive quality mental health care.

The Foundation also supports the Judy Fletcher Memorial Scholarship, which Hull started 12 years ago at Southeast Community College. Fletcher, who was a classmate of Hull's in the alcohol-drug clinician program, died of a heart attack in 2009.

It's his way of giving back to a community that didn't give up on him.